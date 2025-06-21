Aligarh woman, in relationship with brother-in-law, plots husband’s murder; both arrested within 24 hours A woman in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly conspired with her lover—who is also her husband’s cousin—to murder her husband, police said. The crime took place on the night of June 17 in Nagla Himachal village, where Rishi Kumar, a truck driver, was shot dead after being taken out by his cousin.

In a chilling case of betrayal and murder, a woman in Nagla Himachal village of Aligarh allegedly conspired with her lover—her husband's cousin and brother-in-law—to kill her husband. The incident took place on the night of June 17, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Rishi Kumar, a truck driver by profession, was found shot dead the following morning. According to the police, his wife Lalita had been in a relationship with Neeresh, Rishi’s cousin, even before her marriage. When Rishi discovered the affair, tensions escalated within the household, eventually leading to a murder plot.

Wife and lover arrested for murder

Sharing details of the case, SP Rural Amrit Jain said Neeresh took Rishi out of the house under the pretext of drinking on the night of the murder. Rishi was later found shot dead. After being informed, police launched an investigation by forming three separate teams and arrested both Lalita and Neeresh within 24 hours.

“The investigation confirmed that Lalita had an illicit relationship with Neeresh. On the day of the murder, she also visited his house. The two had planned to elope and live together elsewhere,” said SP Jain.

Murder solved in 24 hours, says police

SP Jain credited the swift work of the investigation teams for solving the murder case within a day. Both accused have been sent to jail. Police said the motive was rooted in a love affair and illicit relationship, with the couple choosing to eliminate the husband to clear the path for a future together.

The case highlights yet again how obsession and betrayal within close relationships can spiral into acts of extreme violence, with devastating consequences for all involved.

(Inputs from Pradeep, Aligarh)