Abhishek Gupta murder case: Shooter arrested, a religious leader on the run | What we know so far The arrested shooter claimed the crime was a contract killing ordered by the key conspirators Pooja Shakun Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey. Victim Abhishek Gupta was the owner of a bike showroom in Aligarh.

Aligarh:

The Aligarh police has arrested an alleged shooter in the murder of businessman Abhishek Gupta, who was shot dead near the crowded Khereshwar temple crossing on September 26. The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Fazal. He revealed that the killing was a contract murder orchestrated by key conspirators, police said. Fazal confessed that he and his associate Asif were hired for the attack by Hindu Mahasabha leader Pooja Shakun Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey - both named as conspirators by the victim's father.

30-year-old Abhishek Gupta owned a bike showroom in Aligarh. On the night of September 23, he was waiting with his father Neeraj Gupta and cousin Jeetu near a bus stop at Khereshwar temple crossing. As the bus arrived, his father and cousin boarded but before Abhishek could get on, two men on a bike shot him. He was declared dead at a local hospital. In his complaint, the victim's father accused Pooja Shakun Pandey and Ashok Pandey of orchestrating the murder over a monetary dispute.

Personal rivalry behind the killing

According to the police, Abhishek Gupta and Pooja Shakun Pandey had close ties, but later Abhishek distanced himself and even blocked her number. He also refused to enter into a business partnership in his bike showroom with the Pandey couple. Holding a grudge over this, Pooja Shakun Pandey reportedly paid 3 lakh rupees as a contract to have Abhishek killed. Police also stated that the Pandey couple had hired the shooter over a financial dispute with Abhishek Gupta. Meanwhile, the victim's father also claimed that Abhishek had a romantic relationship with Pooja Shakun Pandey.

Police investigation and breakthrough

Addressing the media after Fazal's arrest, SSP Neeraj Kumar said, "The breakthrough came after police examined a large number of CCTV camera footage from Khair and along the route between Khair and Sikandra Rao in Hathras district. Police also interrogated several people who knew the details of the conflict between the Gupta family and the Pandey family." Ashok Pandey was questioned the day after the murder and formally arrested on September 28. The victim's father had alleged that the Pandey couple had been blackmailing Abhishek over a financial dispute for several days.

Who is Pooja Shakun Pandey?

Pooja Shakun Pandey is the national general secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha. As per the police, she is currently absconding. Her husband Ashok Pandey serves as the national spokesperson of the organisation. "According to Fazal's confession, he had known the Pandey family for several years as he worked for them on a construction project previously. He claimed the Pandeys approached him recently to accept the contract for eliminating the victim," the officer added. Police also said that they have launched an operation to search for Pooja Pandey and the second shooter.

