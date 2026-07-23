Alam Badi Azmi, five-time SP MLA, dies at 90; Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute

Azamgarh:

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and five-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Nizamabad Assembly constituency, Alam Badi Azmi, passed away during treatment at a hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday night at the age of 90. He had been unwell for some time. His death has been widely mourned across Azamgarh, with supporters, well-wishers and leaders from different political parties describing it as an irreparable loss for the district.

Akhilesh Yadav expresses grief

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav condoled Azmi's demise and paid tribute to the veteran leader through a post on X. "Extremely saddened by the demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and popular MLA from Azamgarh's Nizamabad Assembly constituency, Janab Alam Badi Sahab. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss. Heartfelt tributes," Yadav wrote.

Who was Alam Badi Azmi?

Born in 1936, Alam Badi Azmi hailed from Bindwal, Jairajpur in Bilariaganj area of Azamgarh district. He lived with his family at his residence in Matabganj in Azamgarh town. After completing his studies in Mechanical Engineering, Azmi worked in Gorakhpur for a brief period. However, inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose, he chose to dedicate his life to public service and politics.

He entered the Uttar Pradesh Assembly for the first time in 1996 after winning the Nizamabad seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Over the years, he represented the constituency five times and earned a reputation as a grassroots leader with a strong connect among the people.

Why did Azmi turn down ministerial post?

One of the defining moments of Azmi's political career came in 2012 when the Samajwadi Party formed the government in Uttar Pradesh. Despite being offered a ministerial position, he declined the proposal, saying he preferred to remain among the people of his constituency and continue serving them directly.

Remembered for simplicity and accessibility

Azmi was widely known for his modest lifestyle and accessible nature. He was often seen wearing a simple kurta-pyjama with slippers, carrying a basic keypad mobile phone and using a small hearing aid. Unlike many public representatives, he lived without elaborate security or luxury. Visitors to his home were served black tea in small cups, while his son and grandson personally attended to guests as there were no domestic staff. He frequently met residents under a tin shed outside his home and was known to travel on foot to interact with people and hear their grievances.

Legacy of clean and honest politics

Throughout his political career, Azmi built a reputation for honesty, transparency and integrity. He was regarded as a leader who viewed politics as a means of public service rather than personal advancement.

His commitment to development, transparent governance and close engagement with constituents earned him respect across party lines. Following his demise, political leaders, social organisations and residents from across the region paid heartfelt tributes to the veteran legislator.

Why Alam Badi Azmi was respected across party lines

Alam Badi Azmi's political journey stood out not only because of his electoral success but also because of the values he upheld throughout his career. His refusal to accept a ministerial post, simple lifestyle and emphasis on public service made him one of the few leaders who continued to enjoy respect across the political spectrum in Uttar Pradesh.

(Inputs from Ravi Singh)

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