Akhilesh Yadav's security breached in Kannauj, video of ruckus surfaces

The security of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was breached during his Kannauj visit on Saturday. Videos surfaced from the SP chief's visit showed the crowd went uncontrolled in the absence of the local police personnel. One clip showed that an unruly crowd tried to storm into a house where Yadav was meeting with his supporters. However, Yadav's bodyguards stepped in and pushed them out of the gate.

When he arrived in Chibramau, a huge number of supporters gathered around his car. During this time, the policemen of the district were absent. A few people were seen fighting on the spot, creating a chaotic situation. When Yadav was going to a house, the local mob also tried to forcefully enter. At first, the SP chief's security personnel tried to convince them not to come inside, but when they refused to listen, they started slapping, kicking and punching the crowd to disperse them.

In another video, SP supporters can be seen fighting with each other near Yadav's convoy. Two persons can be seen fighting in the crowd standing next to his car. Surprisingly, local police personnel were not seen in the dramatic videos which showed the security breach.

(Input – Surjeet)

