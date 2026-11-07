Akhilesh Yadav to visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple for first time on December 12

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will visit the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on December 12, announced party leader Pawan Pandey on Saturday. This would be the first visit of the former chief minister to the Ram Temple since its inauguration in January 2024.

"Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, will visit Ayodhya on December 12. He will take seek Hanuman's blessings at Hanuman Garhi. He would also seek blessings at Ram Mandir. We are extremely happy. We will welcome him wholeheartedly," Pandey told reporters.

Akhilesh was invited to the temple's consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024. Back then, Akhilesh had said he would visit the temple along with his family later. The Samajwadi Party supremo had visited Ayodhya on October 8 this year to attend a Bhagwat Katha, but he did not visit the Ram Temple, drawing ire from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP questions Akhilesh's proposed visit

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi has taken a dig at Akhilesh over his proposed visit and described it as an election stunt, as assembly polls are due in Uttar Pradesh early next year. The Samajwadi Party, under Akhilesh's leadership, is hoping to return to power after a gap of a decade in the state.

Tripathi said the former chief minister would never be forgiven by Ram Bhakts because of what the Samajwadi Party did to them during the Ramjanambhoomi movement. "'Bohat dur kar di huzoor aate aate' (You took far too long to arrive, Your Excellency)," the BJP leader said in a video.

"Those who called it an achievement to fire upon Ram Bhakts, those who vowed to rebuild the Babri Masjid... Despite spewing the caste venom, he is now forced to seek Ram Lalla's blessings due to the power of Hindutva. If he seeks Ram Lalla's blessings with a pure heart, maybe then he would be able to achieve something. However, he is going there due to elections and this would not benefit him. Lord Ram's devotees will never forgive him," he added.

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