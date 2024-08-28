Akhilesh Yadav slams govt over renaming railway stations in Lucknow, says 'naam nahi, halat bhi badalen'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Modi government over the renaming of eight railway stations in the Lucknow division of Northern Railways, saying it should instead focus on improving the condition of railway stations and preventing train accidents.

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, Yadav said, "The BJP government is requested to also change the condition of railway stations along with the names.

"And when you are done with changing the names, think about preventing record-breaking rail accidents," he said.

Railway stations in the Lucknow division were officially renamed after saints and freedom fighters on Tuesday.

New names of railway stations:

Kasimpur Halt Railway Station will now be known as Jais City Railway Station

Jais as Guru Gorakhnath Dham

Misrauli as Maa Kalikan Dham

Bani as Swami Paramhans

Nihalgarh as Maharaja Bijli Pasi Railway Station

Akbarganj as Maa Ahorwa Bhawani Dham

Warisganj as Amar Shahid Bhale Sultan

Fursatganj as Tapeshwarnath Dham

The stations were renamed after a demand was made by former Amethi MP Smriti Irani to preserve the cultural identity and heritage of the place.

Irani made the announcement regarding the change of names on social media in March.

The Kasimpur Halt station was named after Kasimpur village which is quite far away. Therefore, Jais City was proposed as the new name, a senior railway official said.

As prominent Guru Gorakhnath Dham ashram is near the Jais station, it was proposed that the station be renamed after the ashram, he said.

The official said there are several temples of Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali near Mishrauli, Bani, Akbarganj and Fursatganj railway stations and they were renamed accordingly, he said.

The Nihalgarh station is located in an area that has a sizeable population of Pasis who are mostly farmers. Hence, it was renamed after Maharaja Bijli Pasi, a king from the community, the official said.

Warisganj is known for the bravery of Bhale Sultan who fought against the British in 1857 and the station was renamed after him, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

