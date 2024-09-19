Akhilesh Yadav slams govt over poor maintenance of Taj Mahal, points out damages at tourist site | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Damage at UNESCO World Heritage Site Taj Mahal

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government for poor maintenance of the iconic Taj Mahal, one of the 'Seven Wonders' on the world situated on the bank of Yamuna River in Agra.

Reacting to a media report that highlights the poor condition of the Mughal monument which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the former CM said the BJP government and its dormant departments have completely failed to maintain the Taj Mahal.

"The BJP government and its dormant departments have completely failed to maintain the Taj Mahal, the wonder that attracts tourists from all over the world," he said in an X post.

Yadav pointed out the administration's apathy, highlighting damages at the tourist site.

Here are some points mentioned in Yadav's X post

The metal of the vase on the main dome is likely to rust

Water is dripping from the main dome

The news of trees growing in the dome is in the headlines. If the roots of trees like these grow, then the Taj Mahal may crack

The Taj Mahal complex has become a sanctuary for monkeys

There is a problem of waterlogging in the Taj Mahal complex

The tourists are worried whether they should admire the Taj Mahal or deal with the problems

"Due to all these reasons, the country's image is tarnished at the global level among the tourists coming from all over the world. ⁠⁠The question is where does the crores of rupees of funds that come for the maintenance of Taj Mahal go? The government should be a living and active example, not just a monument," he concluded his X post.

Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal

A week ago, Taj Mahal made headlines after the main dome of the monument witnessed water leakage due to incessant rain on September 14 which inundated a garden on the premises. The purported video of the submerged garden on the Taj Mahal premises went viral and caught the tourists' attention.

However, a senior official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle, said there is leakage in the main dome due to seepage and there is no damage to it.

Talking about the leakage in the main dome of the Taj Mahal, Rajkumar Patel, Superintending Chief of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle, said, "Yes, we have witnessed the leakage in the main dome of the Taj Mahal. After that when we checked it was due to seepage and there was no damage to the main dome. We have checked the main dome through a drone camera."

