Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday unveiled the party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, announcing a series of promises focused on employment, financial assistance and social welfare. Among the key pledges are a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for graduates until they secure employment, government jobs for 25 lakh young people over five years, and an annual pension of Rs 40,000 for elderly women artisans.

The manifesto, titled Jan-Man Ka Manifesto (Manifesto of the People), also promises to create employment opportunities for 2 crore to 3 crore young people in other sectors, conduct a caste census and open Samajwadi Canteens offering meals for Rs 5. Released on Constitution Day, the document carries the slogan Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pranpatra and places the party's PDA strategy at the centre of its electoral pitch.

SP's key promises: Jobs, monthly aid and pensions

Employment and financial support feature prominently in the manifesto. The SP has promised a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 to every graduate until they secure a job or employment opportunity. The party has also pledged to provide employment or jobs to graduates.

The party has set a target of providing government jobs to 25 lakh young people over five years. It has separately promised employment opportunities for 2 crore to 3 crore young people in other sectors.

For elderly women artisans, the manifesto promises an annual pension of Rs 40,000. The party has also proposed opening Samajwadi Canteens for PDA communities, women and poor people, where meals will be available for Rs 5.

Another major pledge is to conduct a caste census, a demand that forms an important part of the party's focus on representation and social justice.

Akhilesh Yadav takes swipe at BJP over 'achhe din'

Yadav took a swipe at the BJP-led government while explaining why the party chose Constitution Day to release its manifesto. He said the promise of 'achhe din' had not been fulfilled and claimed that the ruling party was nearing the end of its time in power.

"We are meeting on Constitution Day. We are releasing our manifesto today because 'achhe din' never came but 'bure din' are about to go away. They know that they are about to be ousted, so their language has changed," Yadav said.

PDA strategy at the centre of SP's election agenda

The manifesto is built around the SP's PDA formula, which stands for Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak, or backward classes, Dalits and minorities. The party is seeking to make representation, equality and social justice central to its outreach ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Alongside its specific promises on jobs, pensions, affordable meals and a caste census, the document highlights education, farmers' welfare and the economic empowerment of women. It also seeks to address the concerns of marginalised communities and younger voters.

By releasing the manifesto on Constitution Day, the SP has also sought to foreground the protection of the Constitution, democracy and reservation as key themes of its political campaign.

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