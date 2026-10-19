Akhilesh Yadav reveals date for release of 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto' for 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Lucknow:

The political activity ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has intensified, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav making a major announcement today (October 19). Yadav announced that his party would release its "Jan-Man ka Manifesto" (People's Manifesto) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 26, coinciding with Constitution Day.

The Assembly election to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly is due early next year. The schedule is yet to be announced.

Manifesto would reflect the PDA's aspirations

Calling it 'Sattais ka Sankalp: PDA ka Prannpatra' (Resolve for 2027: PDA's pledge), Yadav said the manifesto would reflect the PDA's aspirations.

The PDA is an acronym used by Yadav for the collective of 'pichhde' (backward classes), Dalits and 'alpsankhyak' (minorities), which forms a key plank of the Samajwadi Party's political outreach.

"The Resolve of Twenty-Seven: The PDA's Manifesto. On the sacred democratic occasion of 'Constitution Day' on 26 November 2026, we will release the 'Jan-Man Manifesto'," Yadav said.

Yadav had earlier said that the SP would also prepare separate manifestos focusing on each of Uttar Pradesh's 75 districts.

Uttar Pradesh polls

Uttar Pradesh is set to go to the polls in 2027, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) expected to be the key contenders.

The BJP has been in power in the state since 2017. Before that, the SP governed Uttar Pradesh under Akhilesh Yadav, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, was in power from 2007 to 2012.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly currently has 258 BJP MLAs, 107 from the SP and 13 from Apna Dal.

The Congress, which contested the 2022 Assembly elections in alliance with the SP, is seeking to regain its political foothold in the state ahead of the 2027 polls. In 2022, the party won just two of the 399 seats it contested.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which failed to win a seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, is also looking to expand its support base among Muslim voters and build on its performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

In the 2022 polls, the SP, led by Akhilesh Yadav, finished second, winning 111 seats and securing 32.06 per cent of the vote. The BSP and the Congress suffered major setbacks, with the BSP winning just one seat despite securing 12.88 per cent of the vote.

(With ANI inputs)

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