Akhilesh Yadav responds to Rajbhar's claim of split in Samajwadi Party: 'People who get scared...'

Lucknow:

The political temperature in Uttar Pradesh has risen once again after state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) could witness a major internal split. However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav appeared unfazed by the assertion and responded with a sharp political jibe, dismissing the claims as baseless. Reacting to Rajbhar's remarks, Akhilesh Yadav said, "How long will this story of benefits and songs continue?" His comment was seen as a sarcastic swipe at the minister and his repeated political statements. He also alleged that the BJP has a long history of orchestrating defections within opposition parties.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further accused the BJP of repeatedly using political defections as a tool to weaken its rivals. "The BJP has done this in the past as well. It has engineered splits in several parties and lured away Samajwadi Party MLAs, MLCs and even leaders who later entered the Rajya Sabha. There will always be individuals driven by greed or personal interests, but the Samajwadi Party is fully prepared to deal with such challenges," he said.

"If you look at Uttar Pradesh, several SP MLAs, MLCs and even Rajya Sabha members were taken away. There must have been some self-interest, some lure or some fear… People who get scared leave their party,” the SP chief added.

The exchange comes just hours after Rajbhar alleged that senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav had submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Rajbhar did not disclose the contents of the alleged communication or provide any supporting evidence for his claim. Taking to social media, Rajbhar claimed, "The Samajwadi Party will witness a major split. Ram Gopal Yadav has handed over a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at Rajbhar

Taking a swipe at Rajbhar, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Those who make predictions should first predict the future of their own party. Will the BJP give them 75 seats, 50 seats, or just assurances?" He further remarked, "They had spread rumours that they would get 30 seats in the BJP-led alliance and had allegedly taken advance money on that basis. The people who gave that money are now looking for them."

Rajeev Rai rejects Rajbhar's allegations

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai also dismissed the minister's claims, accusing him of making unnecessary and baseless remarks. Referring to Rajbhar's comments, Rai said, "During the Ghosi Lok Sabha elections, I had said there is a disease called 'bakbak-itis', which means excessive talking. If there is no cure for it, how are we responsible? Why do people take all three of them so seriously? This disease only spreads pollution." His remarks added another layer to the ongoing war of words between leaders of the ruling alliance and the opposition Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh shifts focus to 2027 UP Assembly elections

While brushing aside speculation over an internal rift, Akhilesh Yadav used the opportunity to sharpen his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and outline the Samajwadi Party's strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday, the SP president said the party has resolved to alter the political landscape in Gorakhpur, a region widely considered the BJP's stronghold and closely associated with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"This time, we will work to reduce the BJP to zero in Gorakhpur. We have decided to change the results in Gorakhpur. The party organisation will soon decide when to hold a major meeting there," Akhilesh added.

Akhilesh alleges closure of schools and job losses

Targeting the BJP government's governance record, Akhilesh alleged that a large number of primary schools in Gorakhpur had been shut over the past decade. "During the BJP's ten-year tenure, primary schools have been systematically closed in Gorakhpur. The highest number of closures has taken place in this region. The Chief Minister has shut around 500 primary schools in Gorakhpur alone and has been responsible for the loss of nearly 1,500 government jobs. While there were more than 2,000 primary schools in 2017, only a few remain today," he claimed. The former Chief Minister alleged that the government's policies had weakened the public education system and adversely affected employment opportunities.

Law and order, healthcare under attack

Akhilesh also questioned the state's law and order situation and healthcare infrastructure. "Uttar Pradesh ranks first in crime, and Gorakhpur is witnessing the highest levels of criminal activity. Despite the Chief Minister spending most of his time there, atrocities against Dalits have reached unprecedented levels. Primary Health Centres now exist only on paper. The government is deliberately reducing jobs and weakening public services to push people towards private healthcare facilities," he alleged. Continuing his attack, Akhilesh said the condition of the Chief Minister's own constituency reflected the shortcomings of the state government's administration and development model.

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