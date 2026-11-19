Gorakhpur:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed condolences after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a bulldozer accident during his PDA Rath Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Responding to the incident, Yadav said the party had asked its workers to meet the bereaved family and provide them with all possible assistance. He also accused political opponents of politicising the tragedy and referred to their earlier response to the death of a young person in a fire incident in Lucknow. "We are all deeply saddened by the death of an innocent person in an accident and express our heartfelt condolences to the family. We have already asked our people to meet the family and provide them with every possible assistance," Yadav said in a post on X.

Targeting those criticising him over the incident, the Samajwadi Party chief said they should remember how they had allegedly treated and threatened the grieving mother of a young person who died in the Lucknow fire. He added that the public had seen through what he described as a "charade of those feigning grief".

What happened during Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur?

The incident took place near Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate in the Kudhaghat area of Gorakhpur, around 1.5 kilometres from the airport. The deceased, a Class 10 student, was identified as the 14-year-old son of BJP leader Omkar Singh. According to the information provided, Akhilesh Yadav was travelling from Gorakhpur Airport towards Devkali village in his PDA chariot. Party workers had deployed a JCB machine to shower flowers and garlands as the convoy passed through the area.

The boy was reportedly riding his scooter to pick up his sister from Kendriya Vidyalaya when the JCB, which was following the convoy, hit him. He died at the spot.

Speaking to IANS, the boy's father, Omkar Singh, said the incident took place around 2 pm. He alleged that the JCB was moving at high speed while showering flowers on Akhilesh Yadav's convoy from behind when it ran over his son.

Angry locals block road after teenager's death

The teenager's death triggered anger among local residents, who blocked traffic on the main road for several hours. Protesters also raised slogans against Akhilesh Yadav following the incident.

The accident occurred during the Samajwadi Party chief's PDA Rath Yatra programme in the district. The deployment of the JCB to shower flowers on the convoy became a key point of concern following the boy's death.

Yogi Adityanath condemns incident, targets Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condemned the death of the 14-year-old and criticised the Samajwadi Party over the incident. He questioned what the child had done to deserve such a fate and described his death as brutal. Yogi also accused the opposition of failing to express condolences to the bereaved family. He said he had instructed the administration to identify those responsible for creating disorder on the streets and take strict action against them.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister described it as synonymous with "hooliganism, anarchy, riots, and curfews". He warned that anyone attempting to revive mafia-style activities would face strict action. Yogi also said that he would meet the grieving family later that day.

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UP BJP leader's 14-year-old son killed after bulldozer hit him during Akhilesh Yadav rally