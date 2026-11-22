Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its criticism of the BJP's 'Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De' slogan, accusing its leaders of being uncomfortable with religious chants. He said that while SP leaders earlier objected to hearing 'Jai Shri Ram', they were now troubled by 'Radhe Radhe' as well.

Maurya's remarks came a day after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav mocked the BJP's slogan, suggesting that the party had turned to the devotional greeting because it feared losing power in Uttar Pradesh. The exchange has brought the two parties' competing interpretations of religious slogans into focus ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Keshav Maurya questions Akhilesh Yadav over 'Radhe Radhe'

In a post on X, Maurya said, "SP leaders earlier felt uneasy hearing 'Jai Shri Ram'. Now they are troubled even by 'Radhe Radhe'."

He went on to draw a distinction between the religious greetings associated with different parts of the state, saying, "In Ayodhya, 'Jai Shri Ram' resonates, while in Braj people greet each other by saying 'Radhe Radhe'."

The deputy chief minister then challenged Yadav to explain his objection. "Does this mean people in Uttar Pradesh will now have to seek his permission before taking the name of their deity?" he asked.

Maurya accused the SP of pursuing appeasement politics and said both 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Radhe Radhe' would continue to be heard across Uttar Pradesh. He also predicted that the SP would fail to return to power in the 2027 Assembly elections and that the BJP would form the government again.

What did Akhilesh Yadav say about the BJP slogan?

The remarks followed Yadav's criticism of the BJP's 'Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De' slogan at a press conference held at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday.

Referring to the BJP's two-day meeting in Mathura, Yadav suggested that the slogan reflected the party's anxiety about its political future. He said the BJP knew that the lotus, its election symbol, was wilting and had therefore started chanting 'Radhe Radhe'.

"'Radhe Radhe' is said at the time of farewell in our tradition. It means the BJP is going to be shown the door," Yadav said. He claimed that voters in Uttar Pradesh would give the ruling party a "grand farewell" in the coming elections.

Why did the BJP use 'Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De'?

The BJP held a two-day brainstorming session in Mathura on November 16 and 17. The party's national president, Nitin Nabin, attended the meeting on its concluding day.

BJP state president and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had said the meeting began with the slogan 'Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De' because it was being held in the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Chaudhary had also expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, pointing to its victories in the 2017 and subsequent Assembly elections as grounds for optimism.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ:

'Stand by people in their bad times': Akhilesh remembers father Mulayam Singh Yadav on birth anniversary