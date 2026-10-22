'No political family faced such injustice...': Akhilesh Yadav after meeting Azam Khan in Rampur jail

Rampur:

With political parties stepping up preparations ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Rampur Jail on Thursday to meet senior party leader Azam Khan and alleged that his family had been subjected to injustice and fabricated cases, saying, "No other family has endured as much injustice as Azam Khan's family has."

Azam was, Azam is, and Azam will remain: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav made the remarks after meeting Khan at Rampur Jail, where he said the two had held an extensive discussion. He reiterated his party's commitment to social justice and vowed to fulfil Khan's vision of establishing a university dedicated to education and shaping students' futures.

"The truth will come out sooner or later. When it does, those responsible will have to answer to society, the nation, and the law. The spirit of Rampur has been crushed; the very essence of 'Ram Rajya' (an ideal, just society) is being stifled here. Azam Khan has been working toward the goal of social justice," Yadav said.

He claimed that no other family, particularly a political family, had faced the level of injustice allegedly inflicted upon Khan's family. "Azam was, Azam is, and Azam will remain. Azam was, Azam is, and Azam will remain. No family, particularly no political family, has faced as much injustice as the family of respected Azam Khan. And who is responsible for this injustice? False cases have been filed against him. He has spent so many years in prison," the SP chief said, expressing solidarity with the jailed leader.

Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of undermining education

Yadav further accused the BJP of neglecting education and alleged that a deliberate conspiracy had been hatched to damage Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

"The truth is that the BJP has no concern for education, nor for anything related to it. They have shown no concern for the university in fact, they have destroyed the university (Jowhar University). A deliberate conspiracy and plot were hatched to ruin the university; perhaps no other government, or rather, no other dictatorial regime, has ever caused such devastation to the field of education on this earth," he said.

"Fabricated cases do not possess the power to keep someone imprisoned indefinitely. It may take time; there might be some delay, but these false charges lack the strength to keep the truth under lock and key. The truth is that Azam Khan and the Samajwadi Party are working toward establishing a regime of social justice. Certain officials are being used as tools to file fabricated cases; however, even these officials are gradually distancing themselves. I want to emphasize that the dream envisioned by the Azam Khan, a university dedicated to education and shaping the future, is a dream that the Samajwadi Party will work to fulfill," he added.

Our goal is to defeat BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

The Lok Sabha MP said that the Samajwadi Party's objective is to defeat BJP and every worker in his party is prepared to work toward this end.

"The Samajwadi Party's objective is clear. Our primary goal is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, and every worker in the Samajwadi Party is prepared to work toward this end. BJP leaders sense that they are headed for a complete wipeout this time. Not only will the BJP face defeat, but the people of Uttar Pradesh will ensure the party is eradicated from the state for good. You have already seen the results of the 2024 elections. In 2027, our focus will be on PDA, social justice, and truth," he said.

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