JPNIC visit row: SP workers climb over barricades put outside Akhilesh Yadav's residence

Tensions intensified in Lucknow as Samajwadi Party supporters started their demonstration against the heavy barricading placed in front of their party chief Akhilesh Yadav's residence as well as the sealing of the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre in Gomti Nagar, in an attempted move to prevent the latter's entry to the Centre.

According to the information released, heavy forces were deployed across Yadav's residence, and the JPNIC was also sealed by the state authorities ahead of the SP chief's scheduled visit to the center in Gomti Nagar today, on the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan.





Notably, the political drama over the SP chief's visit to the center unfolded after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) refused to grant permission to him to enter the structure, citing security concerns. On Friday, the LDA elaborated that JPNIC is a construction site with scattered materials and possible insect infestations due to rain. "JPNIC is a construction site where construction materials are spread haphazardly, and there is a possibility of insects due to the rain," the LDA stated.

"Akhilesh Yadav has Z-plus category security, making it unsafe and inappropriate for him to visit JPNIC and garland the statue due to security reasons," it added.

Yadav was set to pay tribute to Emergency Crusader Jayaprakash Narayan's statue housed inside the Center on his birth anniversary today. However, he alleged that the government had blocked its main gate with tin sheets, apparently to prevent his entry. A video of the same has also surfaced.

SP chief slams state over barricading main entry in front of his house

As the forces were deployed outside his residence, Akhilesh Yadav, taking to X (formerly Twitter), slammed the state's action. He stated, "Whether it is the BJP people or their government, their every action is a symbol of negativity. To prevent the Samajwadi people from garlanding the statue of 'Jai Prakash Narayan Ji' on his birth anniversary like last time, barricades have been put up around the private residence."

"The BJP has always been against the freedom fighters and the freedom movement. They have learned how to block the path by living with the colonial powers and supporting them secretly. Everyone says today we don't want the BJP," he added.





Earlier, another senior SP leader and Akhilesh Yadav's uncle, Shivpal Yadav, too, condemned the state's action. "The BJP, intoxicated with power, wants to barricade democracy. The system of power can never prevail over the system of the people. Government, learn a lesson from the past! Dictatorship does not last long in democracy," he stated.





SP chief slams state over barricading center

Akhilesh Yadav visited the center on Thursday night, ahead of his scheduled visit today. He criticized the Yogi government for deliberately placing tin sheets in front of the main gate to stop him from entering.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The government is trying to hide something behind this tin barrier. Why are they stopping us from honoring a great leader? This is not the first time. Every year on Jayaprakash Narayan Jayanti, SP workers and leaders gather to pay their respects to him. Why is the government hiding? This is not under construction; this will be sold."

When asked about the government's actions and his plans for today's visit, Yadav replied, "We will decide the program tomorrow. How long will they keep it barricaded behind tin sheets?"