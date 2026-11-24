Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has indicated progress in seat-sharing discussions with the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the conversation has begun with the first 26 "winnable" constituencies. In a post on social media, he expressed confidence that negotiations would move forward through mutual understanding and careful deliberations.

"Jeetne wali pehli '26 seaton' se hui hai shuruaat. Mil-julkar samajhdari se aur aage badhegi baat," Akhilesh wrote. This translates to: "The beginning has been made with the first 26 winnable seats. The discussions will move forward through mutual understanding and wisdom."

The post comes amid ongoing negotiations between the two INDIA bloc allies, who are working towards a seat-sharing arrangement for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly. However, the proposed 26 seats are not part of a final agreement, and discussions between the parties are continuing.

SP offers Congress 26 seats for UP polls

The Samajwadi Party has proposed 26 constituencies for the Congress to contest in the 2027 Assembly elections. The proposal includes two seats won by the Congress in the 2022 polls, Rampur Khas and Pharenda, and four constituencies where it finished second. These are Mathura, Kheragarh, Jagdishpur and Kidwai Nagar.

The remaining 20 seats are constituencies where the SP believes the Congress has a chance of improving its electoral performance. The list includes Baghpat, Modinagar, Hapur, Jewar, Syana, Khurja, Khair, Iglas, Mant, Agra North, Fatehpur Sikri, Bilgram-Mallanwan, Govind Nagar, Nanpara, Gorakhpur City, Khajani, Padrauna, Fazilnagar, Pindra and Varanasi Cantt.

The proposal follows the Congress submitting a list of around 130 constituencies it wants to contest. Both sides have been holding discussions on individual seats, with electoral performance and the prospects of candidates among the factors being considered.

Why the alliance matters for 2027

The two parties have a history of electoral cooperation in Uttar Pradesh. In the 2017 Assembly elections, they contested together, with the SP winning 54 seats and the Congress seven. However, the alliance failed to secure a majority.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress contested independently and won just two seats, while the SP emerged as the principal Opposition party with 111 seats. Their performance improved in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the SP won 37 seats and the Congress secured six of the 17 constituencies it contested.

With the BJP remaining their principal electoral challenger in the state, both parties are seeking to work out an arrangement that gives their alliance the best possible chance in the next Assembly elections.

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