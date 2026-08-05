Akhilesh Yadav courts Brahmins ahead of 2027 UP polls, says 'PD in PDA stands for Pandit'

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday reached out to the Brahmin community ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that the party's PDA formula also includes Pandits. He said the "PD" in PDA stands for "Pandit" and accused the BJP-led state government of targeting opposition workers, Brahmins, and religious leaders, including Shankaracharya.

'PD' in PDA also stands for Pandit: Akhilesh Yadav

Addressing a Brahmin Sammelan organised at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow on the birth anniversary of late socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, Yadav alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government denied permission to hold the event at its proposed venue, Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar, which forced the party to hold it at their office premises instead.

"People keep talking about PDA and inventing new definitions of it. Ever since they lost to PDA, they have been trying to redefine it. But they have forgotten that the 'PD' in PDA also stands for Pandit. The more they inflict pain (peeda), the stronger PDA will become," Yadav said.

It is pertinent to mention that the PDA is a term coined by Yadav during the 2022 assembly elections, representing Picchda (backwards), Dalits, and Alpsankhyak (minorities).

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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