Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav remembered his father and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary on Sunday, November 22. In an emotional post on X, Akhilesh recalled the values he learnt from his father, particularly the importance of standing by people during difficult times and helping those who seek support.

Sharing his tribute, Akhilesh said he would continue to follow Mulayam Singh's socialist principles and human values. He also spoke about the importance of giving people another chance when they make a sincere effort to mend relationships. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also made several announcements during a press conference, including a promise to revive the Yash Bharti Samman if the Samajwadi Party returns to power in the state. He said the award would carry a prize amount of Rs 1 lakh.

What did Akhilesh Yadav say about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav?

In his post on X, Akhilesh paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary and said he would renew his commitment to his father's socialist principles and human values. "On the birth anniversary of our revered Netaji, we pay our heartfelt tributes to him and reiterate our resolve to embrace his socialist principles and human and practical values with even greater conviction, and put them into practice in every sphere of life," he wrote.

Sharing the most important lesson he learnt from his father, Akhilesh said people should stand by others during their difficult times and offer help whenever possible. "The simplest lesson we learnt from our revered Netaji was to stand by someone during their bad times. And whoever comes to you hoping for help, assist them to the best of your ability," he said. He added that people should not be judged permanently by their past disagreements or circumstances. Akhilesh said that even if someone had turned against a person due to a particular reason or pressure, it did not necessarily mean that they were always bad.

He further said that when someone makes a sincere and selfless effort to repair a relationship, one should not hesitate to extend a hand.

Akhilesh promises to revive Yash Bharti Samman if SP returns to power

During the press conference, Akhilesh announced that the Samajwadi Party would revive the Yash Bharti Samman if it forms the government in Uttar Pradesh. He said the award would carry a prize amount of Rs 1 lakh, compared with the Rs 50,000 amount previously given to recipients.

Akhilesh recalled that Mulayam Singh Yadav had introduced the award to recognise talented people from Uttar Pradesh who had made contributions in different fields, including those living and working outside the state. He said the award was intended to recognise people for their achievements and provide financial support to those who might not be able to continue working at the same pace because of their age or other circumstances.

"The government has certainly discontinued that scheme, but whenever a Samajwadi government is formed, we will restart the Yash Bharti Samman. The government that is going to be formed in 2027 will honour people with this award," he said. Akhilesh also said that the Samajwadi Party would increase the award amount from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Akhilesh promises 'one bond, one salary' for medical students

Akhilesh also spoke about the party's proposed plans for medical students. He said a future Samajwadi government would work towards providing "one bond, one salary" to medical students. Taking a swipe at the BJP-led government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, he said the government had not been able to implement a single voter list.

"Those who talk about One Nation, One Election are unable to prepare One Voter List," he said. He added that the Samajwadi Party would assure medical students that it would work towards providing the one-bond, one-salary arrangement.

Akhilesh also said that a Samajwadi government would provide one salary to doctors, reiterating the party's proposed measures for the medical sector.

Akhilesh recalls Mulayam Singh's belief in bringing people together

Speaking about his father's political legacy, Akhilesh said Mulayam Singh Yadav had consistently worked to bring people together and strengthen the socialist movement.

He said the principles of inclusiveness and taking everyone along were among the most valuable lessons his father had left behind. "Netaji constantly worked to bring people together. Along with that, he showed us how to strengthen this movement further. The socialist ideology and the principle of taking everyone along that he passed on to us are our greatest wealth," Akhilesh said.

He added that the Samajwadi Party would continue to follow these principles and work towards serving people. Akhilesh also recalled how Mulayam Singh encouraged and recognised people who performed well in their respective fields. Referring to the distribution of laptops to students, he said his father always believed in appreciating talent and motivating young people.

His wife, Dimple Yadav, and daughter, Aditi Yadav, were also present at the press conference. The birth anniversary tribute comes days after Akhilesh Yadav faced questions over the death of a 14-year-old boy during his PDA Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur. The SP chief had expressed condolences over the incident and accused political opponents of politicising the tragedy.

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