Akhilesh accuses BJP, EC of manipulating SIR, deceiving India's democracy, Constitution

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP and the Election Commission of manipulating SIR and deceiving India's democracy, Constitution and citizens. He said the BJP is hiding behind the Election Commission as it weakens. The BJP and the Election Commission, with the administration's support, were preparing to manipulate elections on a large scale, Yadav told reporters at a press conference at the party headquarters.

Akhilesh says irregularities were more in constituencies where BJP feared defeat

"Where the BJP is certain to lose, that is where the biggest electoral theft takes place," he said and alleged that irregularities were more pronounced in constituencies where the BJP feared defeat. Akhilesh Yadav also gave the example of the results of the Moradabad Nagar assembly constituency to buttress his point, saying the SP had lost the 2022 Assembly election there by just 782 votes and claiming that 8,000 to 10,000 fake voter entries had subsequently been added in the constituency.

"When the BJP is losing among the people and appears to be weakening, it hides behind the Election Commission. Both are deceiving India's democracy, Constitution and citizens," he said. The SP, he added, had been raising these allegations since 2022.

Akhilesh lists BJP's '10 election tactics'

Moreover, Akhilesh Yadav listed what he called the BJP's "10 election tactics", including fake voters, deleting genuine votes of opponents, distributing money and food before polling, intimidating voters, manipulating electronic voting machines (EVMs) and rigging vote counting.

Apart from this, Akhilesh Yadav also accused the BJP of declaring losing candidates victorious, issuing them victory certificates, engineering splits within the opposition after elections and engineering splits by legislators breaking away from rival parties to form governments.

Akhilesh said his party's PDA (backward, Dalit, minorities) Praharis were checking electoral rolls across districts and assembly constituencies. He claimed they had identified 19. 2 lakh purported fake voter entries.

Akhilesh alleges EC made details of only 71.38 lakh applications public

Pointing to Form 6 applications for new voter registration, Akhilesh Yadav said 87.66 lakh applications had been received and 84.30 lakh names added to the final electoral rolls. He also alleged that the Election Commission had made details of only 71.38 lakh applications public, leaving information on 16.18 lakh applications undisclosed.

The SP chief claimed that his party workers had identified another three lakh suspected fake voter entries apart from the 16.18 lakh cases. He alleged that some entries had identical names for voters and their parents.

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