Akasa Air to set up MRO facility at Noida International Airport: All you need to know

Noida:

Domestic carrier Akasa Air has announced a strategic partnership with the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar to set up its first-ever aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility. The collaboration aims to support a wide range of advanced maintenance services directly within the airport premises.

According to the airline, this dedicated MRO unit will strengthen India's aviation ecosystem by improving operational efficiency, generating employment and promoting skill development in the region. The facility is set to position Noida International Airport as one of the country’s emerging hubs for aviation maintenance. This marks Akasa Air’s first MRO establishment since the airline began operations in August 2022.

Leaders highlight impact on self-reliance and growth

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, said, "This partnership will not only enhance India's MRO capabilities but also create opportunities for skill development and employment in the region." The collaboration is being viewed as a major milestone in advancing India’s self-reliance in aviation maintenance and fostering innovation across the sector. Industry leaders believe it will help shape an integrated aviation ecosystem that supports long-term growth and contributes significantly to the regional economy.

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, noted that as India’s aviation sector expands rapidly, building strong domestic MRO capabilities becomes crucial. "For Akasa, investing early in this capability is part of a disciplined approach to growth, strengthening our operational backbone while contributing to the development of a more self-reliant aviation ecosystem in India," he said.

Airport moves closer to flight operations

The development also comes shortly after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued the aerodrome licence to Noida International Airport on March 6, paving the way for the commencement of flight operations in the coming months.

