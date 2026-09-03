Air India Express flight to Delhi makes emergency landing in Lucknow after smoke suspicion in cargo hold

New Delhi:

An Air India Express flight operating from Varanasi to Delhi made a precautionary landing at Lucknow Airport on Thursday morning after a smoke indication was reported in the aircraft’s aft cargo compartment.

Air India Express flight IX 1253 landed safely at Lucknow Airport at 8:52 am following the indication. The airport emergency response team immediately carried out a visual inspection of the aircraft, but no smoke was observed.

The aircraft was subsequently parked at a designated stand at Lucknow Airport, and passenger deplaning began at 9:02 am.

All 155 passengers and crew members were safe, with no injuries reported in the incident. Further checks of the aircraft are expected to determine the cause of the smoke indication.

Passenger's gun goes off at Varanasi airport

At least two people were injured after a passenger’s pistol accidentally discharged during a mandatory weapons check at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on August 16.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am when the passenger, identified as Kamleesh Rai, was travelling with his wife to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX-1810. Rai, a resident of Azamgarh, had declared that he was carrying a firearm. During the inspection, the pistol, which was accompanied by a magazine, accidentally went off, injuring two AAICLAS security screeners, including a woman employee.

According to officials, the bullet first struck the ground before hitting the two employees after the weapon recoiled. The male screener sustained an injury to his hand, while the woman was hit in the thigh.

Both injured employees were taken to a hospital for treatment and were reported to be in stable condition. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accidental discharge.

"Today, 16.08.2026, at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight," Varanasi airport director Puneet Gupta said in a statement. "During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway."

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