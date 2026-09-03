Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Uttar Pradesh
  3. Air India Express flight to Delhi makes emergency landing in Lucknow after smoke suspicion in cargo hold

Air India Express flight to Delhi makes emergency landing in Lucknow after smoke suspicion in cargo hold

Reported ByVishal Singh  Written ByAshish Verma  
Published: ,Updated:

Air India Express flight IX 1253 landed safely at Lucknow Airport at 8:52 am after the smoke indication was reported. The airport emergency response team promptly inspected the aircraft but found no visible signs of smoke.

Air India Express flight to Delhi makes emergency landing in Lucknow
Air India Express flight to Delhi makes emergency landing in Lucknow Image Source : X/@AirIndia
New Delhi:

An Air India Express flight operating from Varanasi to Delhi made a precautionary landing at Lucknow Airport on Thursday morning after a smoke indication was reported in the aircraft’s aft cargo compartment.

Air India Express flight IX 1253 landed safely at Lucknow Airport at 8:52 am following the indication. The airport emergency response team immediately carried out a visual inspection of the aircraft, but no smoke was observed.

The aircraft was subsequently parked at a designated stand at Lucknow Airport, and passenger deplaning began at 9:02 am.

All 155 passengers and crew members were safe, with no injuries reported in the incident. Further checks of the aircraft are expected to determine the cause of the smoke indication.

Passenger's gun goes off at Varanasi airport

At least two people were injured after a passenger’s pistol accidentally discharged during a mandatory weapons check at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on August 16.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am when the passenger, identified as Kamleesh Rai, was travelling with his wife to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX-1810. Rai, a resident of Azamgarh, had declared that he was carrying a firearm. During the inspection, the pistol, which was accompanied by a magazine, accidentally went off, injuring two AAICLAS security screeners, including a woman employee.

According to officials, the bullet first struck the ground before hitting the two employees after the weapon recoiled. The male screener sustained an injury to his hand, while the woman was hit in the thigh.

Both injured employees were taken to a hospital for treatment and were reported to be in stable condition. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accidental discharge.

"Today, 16.08.2026, at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight," Varanasi airport director Puneet Gupta said in a statement. "During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway." 

Also Read:

Centre plans random dope tests for pilots once a year after Air India Phuket-Delhi flight fiasco

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News Air India Express Air India Flight
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Uttar Pradesh

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\