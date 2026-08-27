Air Chief Marshal AP Singh inspires rural youth in Gorakhpur, inaugurates digital library for girls

Gorakhpur:

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh's visit to Mathabari village in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district emerged as an inspiring interaction centred on education, rural development, youth aspirations, women's empowerment and the spirit of nation-building. During his visit, the Chief of the Air Staff toured the Ramashray Gram Vikas Kendra and Saraswati Gurukul and interacted warmly with students, children and members of the rural community. More than 50 villages were represented by students and residents who participated in the programme.

The highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the 'Vagdevi-Gyanvardhan Kendra', a digital library established specifically for rural girls. The initiative seeks to connect young women in villages with modern digital resources, books, knowledge and quality educational opportunities. The centre has been envisioned as more than just a digital library. It aims to provide rural girls with the resources and confidence they need to pursue their dreams, nurture their talent and explore new possibilities.

Addressing the students, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said the purpose of education should not be limited to securing good marks in examinations. He stressed that education must also help develop values, character, discipline, a sense of responsibility and commitment towards the nation. He urged young people to take pride in their Indian identity and strive to become responsible and sincere citizens. Addressing children and youngsters belonging to Generation Alpha, he said they must be prepared for the challenges of the future.

The Air Chief stressed that technology is evolving rapidly and the younger generation is growing up in an increasingly technology-driven era. However, he said technological skills must go hand in hand with human values, sensitivity and strong character.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Air Force Chief AP Singh visited Saraswati Gurukul.

Students put forward questions on life, leadership and nation service

Students of Saraswati Gurukul asked the Air Chief a series of curious and thought-provoking questions on education, life, leadership, national service and their future. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh responded to their questions with ease, humour and relatable examples. His interaction helped simplify complex subjects for the children and turned the session into an engaging and memorable learning experience.

He also encouraged youngsters to set clear goals, develop a strategy to achieve them and work towards those goals with discipline and consistency. He urged them not to lose sight of their determination even when faced with difficult circumstances.

Emphasising the importance of purpose-driven living, he highlighted the guiding principle of having "one dream, one goal, one commitment and one purposeful life". The Air Chief also urged the rural community to place national interest above everything else and make unity, social harmony, honesty, discipline and respect for the law an integral part of everyday life. He emphasised that nation-building is not the responsibility of any single institution or section of society. It is a collective responsibility shared by every citizen.

Ramashray Gram Vikas Kendra focuses on education and self-reliance

The Ramashray Gram Vikas Kendra was established with the objective of connecting gratitude towards one's birthplace and motherland with public service. The centre was inaugurated by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 2023. It has gradually emerged as a hub for initiatives related to rural education, healthcare, digital literacy, women’s empowerment and community development.

The centre has developed several facilities, including banking services, safe drinking water, community healthcare services and free medicines. It also houses a school providing education up to Class 7, digital and library facilities, a computer centre, mango and guava orchards, skill development and self-reliance programmes for women, as well as spiritual and motivational activities.

The broader objective is to empower the rural community by improving access to education and opportunities while encouraging self-reliance and a better quality of life. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh appreciated the functioning of the centre and the efforts being made for the development of different sections of the village. He said meaningful rural development can become a reality only when children, youngsters, women, girls and the wider community receive equal opportunities to progress.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Air Force Chief AP Singh interacted with students in Gorakhpur.

UPPSC chief stresses purpose of life and contribution to society

Addressing the gathering, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Chairman Sanjay Sreenet spoke about the purpose and meaning of life. He said merely being born is not what makes life meaningful. What matters is the purpose with which a person lives and the contribution they make to society and the nation.

Citing the example of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Sreenet urged young people not to limit their talent, knowledge and energy to personal achievements. Instead, he encouraged them to use their abilities for the development of society and the nation.

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