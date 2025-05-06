Agra: Notorious criminal, who shot jewellery showroom owner, killed in encounter with police In the case of the jewellery showroom robbery and murder in Agra, the police killed the notorious criminal, Aman Yadav, in an encounter.

Agra:

A notorious criminal, who looted and murdered the jewellery showroom owner in Agra four days ago, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police this morning, said police. The police had been actively searching for the suspects since the incident.

This morning, the main accused, Aman Yadav, had an encounter with the police in the Sikandra police station area. During the action, the criminal was shot. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar confirmed that Aman, the main accused in the murder of jeweller Yogesh Chaudhary, was injured during an encounter with the police and later died at the hospital. The incident has been reported to the Human Rights Commission and other concerned authorities.

Jeweller murdered during robbery

On Friday, businessman Yogesh Chaudhary was gunned down during a robbery at Balaji Jewellers in the Sikandra police station area. The accused, Aman, along with an accomplice, arrived on a motorcycle to execute the heist. In this brazen daylight attack, the robbers looted jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and shot the owner when he tried to resist. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which helped the police in their investigation.

