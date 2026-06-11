'Why wasn't I informed?': UP Energy Minister pulls up UPPCL chairperson over electricity price hike

Lucknow:

Amid the ongoing power crisis in Uttar Pradesh, Energy Minister AK Sharma has questioned Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairperson Dr Ashish Kumar Goel over hiking electricity rates in the state.

In a strongly-worded letter to Goel, Sharma said the electricity rates were hiked without consulting him. He also questioned Goel over the 10 per cent fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharge (FPPAS) that has been levied on electricity consumers for June 2026.

"I come to know about decisions taken by my own department through TV news channels. Why do you stay away from the headquarters without informing me?" the energy minister reportedly said in his letter to Goel.

Sharma stated that the move has damaged the government's image in the eyes of public, asking Goel why such as decision was taken without taking him into confidence.

He also questioned Goel over how his office functions and asked the UPPCL chairperson he stays away from the headquarters. Sharma said he was also not pleased over removal of several experienced personnel from the power department.

"I learn about decisions concerning my own department from the media. This attitude is not acceptable," Sharma stated in the letter, while calling Goel's approach "irresponsible" and "against public interest".

The power crisis in Uttar Pradesh

Power outage has been an issue in Uttar Pradesh this year amid the intense heatwave in the country. The government has been facing criticism from opposition, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) planning to raise the issue in view of the assembly elections scheduled next year.

Despite this, Sharma said Uttar Pradesh achieved its highest-ever electricity supply, adding that the state is setting new records in the country when it comes to power supply. Though he appealed to the people to remain patient and cooperate with officials over power outages.

"For the past several years, we have been providing the highest electricity supply in the history of Uttar Pradesh. This is also the highest in the country. On the night of June 8/9, the peak electricity demand was 31,678 megawatts. Surpassing that, on the night of June 10 yesterday, it reached 31,894 megawatts. This is the highest so far," he said in a post in Hindi on Thursday.

"In recent years, we have increased electricity production. We have also strengthened the electricity infrastructure. Yet, amid rising demand, due to extreme heat and natural causes like storms and hail, electricity supply faces challenges in several places. Overcoming that, we are all engaged in providing continuous and uninterrupted supply. Your patience and cooperation are requested," he added.

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