Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) steps up its preparations for the 2027 assembly elections in the state.

Adityanath arrived at Shah's residence in the capital, along with BJP's national president Nitin Nabin and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. Though the agenda of Adityanath's meeting was not officially announced, it is learnt that the leaders held deliberations over the party's strategy for the upcoming polls.

Interestingly, the meeting -- which lasted for around an hour -- was held merely hours after the BJP's two-day brainstorming session in Mathura concluded, in which the party took several key decisions for its outreach campaign.

'Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De'

As its 'Chintan Shivir' ended in Mathura, the BJP exuded confidence in retaining Uttar Pradesh for a third straight term, raising the slogan "Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De (Hail Radha, make the lotus bloom)". The party is also confident of repeating its 2017 performance when it had won over 300 out of the 400 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has chalked out a three-pronged strategy, identifying development, law and order, and cultural identity as its poll plank. It has also directed the karyakartas to reach out to the youth and ensure that they participate in the voting. But during the session, some leaders also raised concerns over karyakartas' grievances, stressing they must be resolved immediately.

Focus on booth-level organisation

Nabin, who attended the session on Tuesday, said focus must be made on strengthening the BJP's booth-level organisation. He directed the karyakartas to intensify public contact programmes and make people aware about the developments done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath's governments.

"On the strength of its dedicated and tireless workers, the BJP will register a historic victory for the third consecutive time in 2027," he said, according to a party statement.

Assembly elections will likely be held in February or March next year. In the previous elections in 2022, the saffron party had won 255 seats, while the Samajwadi Party won 111 seats. However, the BJP is now eyeing a third straight term in Uttar Pradesh and also seeking to repeat its 2017 performance.

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