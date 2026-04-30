Accused wanted in triple murder case shot dead in UP's Bulandshahr; two cops injured

Bulandshahr:

The Uttar Pradesh Police said on Thursday that an accused who was involved in the alleged triple murder case in Bulandshahr has been shot dead following an encounter. The accused has been identified as Jeetu Saini, who was a resident of Khurja Nagar.

Speaking to reporters, police official Dinesh Kumar Singh said Saini was wanted for his involvement in the killing of three youths of a family during a birthday party in Khurja earlier this week. For this, a bounty of Rs 50,000 was declared on him.

The encounter, he said, happened earlier this morning under the jurisdiction of Khurja Nagar Police Station when Saini and his associate were on a scooter. The police asked the two to stop, but instead, they attempted to flee and fired upon the officials. In retaliation, the police fired at them and shot Saini.

He was taken to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Singh said.

"The accused were asked to stop but they decided to fire at the police. In retaliation, the police fired back at them, injuring an accused. He was taken to the district hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. He was identified as Jeetu Saini. One accused fled and a search is underway to nab him," the official said.

Two police personnel also sustained injuries, while bullets also hit the bulletproof jackets of a couple of other officials. They are being currently treated. Meanwhile, the police have also recovered an illegal .32 bore pistol, cartridges, and a scooter without a number plate were recovered from the spot.

The triple murder in Khurja

The case pertains to an incident on the night of April 25, in which three youths -- identified as Amardeep (30), Manish (28) and Akash (18) -- were shot dead during a dispute at a birthday celebration in Khurja.

Police said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and five accused were already arrested, the police said, adding that law and order situation remains under control in the area.

"We had formed six teams to probe the triple murder case... Further investigation is underway," Singh told reporters on Thursday.