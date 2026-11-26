AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad have promised two deputy chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh if their alliance comes to power in the state. One of the posts would go to a Muslim leader, while the other would be given to someone from the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The announcement was made at a public meeting in Lucknow on Thursday, where the two leaders addressed a gathering together. Chandrashekhar also spoke about the political representation of Muslims, saying they would no longer be confined to supporting parties from the sidelines. "Abdul will no longer lay carpets. Abdul will sit beside me as Deputy Chief Minister," he said. The name 'Abdul' is often used by BJP supporters to refer to Muslims.

Owaisi backs Chandrashekhar Azad as chief minister

The announcement came as the two leaders stepped up their political pitch ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Owaisi has repeatedly criticised the Samajwadi Party leadership, accusing it of relying on caste-based politics and seeking Muslim votes without giving the community adequate political representation.

The Azad Samaj Party has projected Chandrashekhar Azad as the alliance's chief ministerial face. Owaisi's announcement backing him as the chief minister was part of the joint political message at the Lucknow gathering.

Samajik Parivartan Morcha promises representation for marginalised communities

The recently formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha, an alliance involving the AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party, on Thursday accused both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party of failing to protect the interests of marginalised communities.

The alliance promised better political representation, education and employment opportunities for these communities if it formed the government in Uttar Pradesh. Chandrashekhar also pledged that, alongside a Muslim deputy chief minister, another deputy chief minister would be appointed from the OBC community.

The two leaders' announcement placed political representation at the centre of their alliance's pitch, with a promise of two deputy chief ministers from communities they said had not received adequate representation.

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