95 complaints filed against Maulana Jarjis Ansari in UP who called Lord Krishna a Muslim

Lucknow:

Over 95 complaints were on Friday filed against Maulana Jarjees Ansari in Uttar Pradesh who called Shri Krishna a muslim. The development comes after a month-old video of him claiming Lord Krishna was a Muslim who offered namaz five times a day went viral, triggering protests and complaints across Uttar Pradesh. Ansari, who hails from Etawah in UP, made the remarks during a religious gathering in Jharkhand on June 23. The clip resurfaced this week amid the ongoing Krishna Janmabhoomi donation theft case.

We demand an FIR against the cleric: Shishir Chaturvedi

A demand to lodge the FIR was filed by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. "We demand an FIR against the cleric," national spokesperson Shishir Chaturvedi told reporters at the police station, also appealing to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against the cleric.

The controversy has since spread to Mathura, where it carries a heavier weight in the middle of the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute. Dinesh Falahari, President of the Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, wrote to Adityanath demanding strict legal action against Ansari.

According to sources, complaints against Ansari have now been filed in several districts statewide, with the total count reported at 95.

Political and religious leaders react

BJP leader Mohsin Raza accused opposition parties of enabling such remarks, saying, "Parties like the Samajwadi Party and the Congress provide them with platforms" for insulting Hindu deities, and said authorities would probe possible links to terror groups.

Ansari is being condemned amongst the Muslim community, too. Maulana Yasoob Abbas, general secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, said such statements are made "solely to gain cheap publicity" and called for a government ban and legal action, arguing the remarks disrespect Islam and namaz itself.

“Such statements are made solely to gain cheap publicity. The government should impose a ban on such individuals and initiate formal legal proceedings against them. By claiming that a revered figure, central to people's faith, used to offer Namaz, you are bringing disrepute to Namaz, to Islam, and to religion itself. The strictest possible action must be taken against such clerics,” Maulaa Yasoob said in an interaction with ANI.

As of Friday, Jarjis Ansari has not issued a public response to the complaints.

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