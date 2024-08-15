78th Independence Day: UP CM Yogi hoists national flag, pays tribute to freedom fighters | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hoisted the national flag at his official residence in Lucknow. In his speech, delivered shortly after the flag hoisting, the UP CM extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the state. He also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and other brave sons of the country who made significant contributions to India's freedom struggle across various sectors, elevating the fight for independence to new heights.

"On this day I congratulate the people of the state. On this occasion, I bow down to the preacher of truth and peace, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. I also bow down to the brave sons of 'Bharat Mata' who took the freedom fight to new heights...Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, BR Ambedkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and all those freedom fighters and revolutionaries," the UP CM said.

"This day is the day to pledge to fulfil the dreams of all the great heroes of India. It is our good luck that we have entered the third phase of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal'. Under the secured leadership of world's most popular politician, PM Narendra Modi, we are seeing a new India today," he further added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day also, taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister reiterated his respects to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and called for building 'One India-Great India, Developed India-Self-reliant India.'

He said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the 78th Independence Day. Millions of salutes to all the martyrs who sacrificed themselves in the great yajna of independence of Mother India!

"Building the India of the dreams of our immortal martyrs is the top priority for all of us. Come, on this auspicious day, let us all resolve to build 'One India-Great India, Developed India-Self-reliant India.' Vande Mataram, Jai Hind," he added.



