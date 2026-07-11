7-year-old girl found dead inside under-construction mall in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad; suspects detained

Ghaziabad:

Panic gripped Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday after a minor girl's body was found in an under-construction mall after which the authorities launched an investigation, said officials.

The under-construction mall was located in the Raj Nagar Extension area, where the seven-year-old girl's body was recovered around 1 am. It is suspected that the girl was likely rapped and killed before her body was dumped inside the building.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately arrived at the spot. Senior officials, along with a forensic team, also reached the crime scene to collect samples and evidence. Her body was also sent for post-mortem to reveal the exact cause of the death.

"Nandgram Police Station received information that the body of a seven-year-old boy had been recovered from an under-construction mall in Raj Nagar Extension. Acting promptly on the information, a police team from Nandgram Police Station reached the spot immediately," news agency PTI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Priyashree Pal as saying.

The victim's body was recovered from the basement of the under-construction mall and her family members alleged that she had a head injury and multiple fractures. The family, who originally hail from Bihar and work as migrant labourers, and live in makeshift arrangements near the site in Ghaziabad, have alleged that the girl was lured by some men by food and rapped and killed.

Based on their complaint, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) under several relevant provisions. The police have also detained some men and are conducting a thorough investigation. Though the police have not confirmed if the victim was sexually assaulted, they are probing the matter from all possible angles.

The incident has caused anger among the locals but the police have promised appropriate action against whosoever is found guilty. Further details will also be revealed later, the police have said.

"Based on a complaint received from the victim's family, an FIR is being registered under the relevant sections of the law. A few suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned. Further legal proceedings are underway," Pal said.

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