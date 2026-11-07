5 killed, several injured as tractor-trolley meets with accident in UP's Sitapur

Five people were killed and several others injured after a tractor-trolley met with a serious accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, a senior police official said on Saturday. The injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Prima facie, overspeeding appears to have caused the accident, while the police have also flagged the illegal use of a tractor-trolley to carry passengers. Inspector General of Police (IG), Lucknow Range, Kiran S., said the incident has raised concerns over traffic safety rules and the need for stricter enforcement to prevent such accidents.

5 killed, several injured in Sitapur road accident

Confirming the casualties, IG Kiran S. described the incident as tragic and said several injured people were undergoing treatment. She also stressed that such accidents should not occur and that strict instructions had already been issued to prevent similar incidents and ensure accountability.

"A tragic incident has occurred, resulting in five deaths. Several others have been injured and are currently undergoing treatment. Such incidents should not happen. Strict instructions have already been issued, and further directions will follow to ensure accountability," IG Kiran S. told reporters.

Overspeeding suspected as tractor-trolley crashes

The initial assessment points towards overspeeding as a possible cause of the crash. However, the police said this aspect would be examined as part of the investigation.

The IG also highlighted that passengers were being carried in a commercial or agricultural vehicle, which is not meant to be used for such transport. She said the unauthorised practice of ferrying people in tractor-trolleys needed to be addressed to avoid similar incidents.

"People were travelling in a tractor-trolley, which should not happen. As far as the tractor is concerned, overspeeding may have caused the incident. This will be examined during the investigation," the IG added.

Police, Transport Department asked to enforce traffic rules

Calling for stronger enforcement of road safety regulations, the senior police official said the police and Transport Department must work together to prevent the misuse of agricultural vehicles for carrying passengers.

She pointed out that the Motor Vehicles Act and other traffic regulations clearly lay down the conditions under which vehicles can be operated. Both departments need to coordinate their efforts to ensure these rules are followed.

"The Motor Vehicles Act and related traffic regulations clearly specify the conditions under which vehicles can be operated. The Transport Department and the Police Department need to work together on this. Further instructions will be issued to prevent such accidents," she said.

A detailed investigation into the accident is currently underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

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