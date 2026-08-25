41 fake Ayurveda doctors exposed in Uttar Pradesh, forged BAMS degrees used for registration | Check list

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh authorities have detected 41 allegedly fake Ayurveda doctors who were practising on the basis of forged educational documents. As per details, the doctors had allegedly obtained registration with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine Board using fake Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) marksheets, internship certificates, degrees and No Objection Certificates (NOCs). The Board has submitted a complaint to the Lucknow Police seeking registration of FIRs against all 41 doctors. It has also ordered verification of the educational qualifications and degrees of doctors who have been registered with the Board over the past 15 years.

According to the investigation conducted so far, the 41 doctors allegedly possessed forged BAMS marksheets, internship certificates and degree certificates purportedly issued in the name of Shri Krishna Government Ayurvedic Medical College, Kurukshetra, and Pandit Bhagwat Dayal University of Health Sciences, Rohtak. The investigation also found allegedly forged NOCs issued in the name of the Indian Medical Council of Haryana. The doctors are accused of using these documents to obtain registration with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine Board and subsequently practise medicine.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The list of 41 fake doctors.

How did the doctors get registered?

Doctors practising Ayurveda and Unani medicine are required to register with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine Board under the state government's AYUSH Department. The 41 doctors submitted their marksheets, degree certificates and other documents to the Board as part of the registration process. The Board also carried out verification of the documents before granting them registration.

The documents were sent to the concerned university for verification. The university initially verified the degrees, following which all 41 doctors were registered with the Board. However, the matter came under scrutiny after a complaint was received against the doctors and a fresh investigation was ordered.

University later declared degrees fake

During the subsequent verification process, the Board contacted the university in Rohtak to ascertain the authenticity of the degrees. This time, the university reportedly informed the Board that the degrees were fake. The discrepancy between the initial verification and the subsequent inquiry raised serious questions over how the doctors managed to obtain registration using the allegedly forged documents. Following the findings, the Board submitted a complaint to the Lucknow Police and requested that FIRs be registered against all 41 accused doctors.

Board orders verification of 15 years of registrations

In a major follow-up action, the Board has ordered verification of the degrees and educational documents of doctors who have been registered with it over the past 15 years. The move is aimed at identifying whether other practitioners may have obtained registration using forged or fraudulent qualifications. The verification exercise could potentially widen the investigation if more discrepancies are detected.

What did Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar say?

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar alleged that fake degrees were distributed on a large scale during the previous Akhilesh Yadav government. Rajbhar said the current government is now getting all such fake degrees investigated and taking action wherever irregularities are found.

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