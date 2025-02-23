4 killed, a minor injured in two road accidents in Uttar Pradesh In two separate incidents of accident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur and Muzaffarnagar, four people lost their lives and a minor is injured.

Four people were killed in two road accidents reported from Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur and Muzaffarnagar. As per the police, in Muzaffarnagar, a 60-year-old man and his nephew died after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck. His 10-year-old granddaughter sustained serious injuries and is admitted to a hospital. While in Hamirpur, two men died and another was injured in a head-on collision between two trucks.

Two killed in accident in UP's Hamirpur

Two men died and one was injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in the Sumerpur area, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred at around 11 pm on Saturday. The two trucks collided head-on, leading to injuries to all three men in the vehicles. They were admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition, the police added.

Sanjeet (45) and Rohit (40) -- the drivers of the two trucks -- succumbed to their injuries early on Sunday while Kali (40), the cleaner of one of the vehicles, was referred to a higher medical facility in Kanpur. Sumerpur SHO Anup Singh said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.

Muzaffarnagar road accident

In another road accident reported from UP, a 60-year-old man and his nephew were killed, while his 10-year-old granddaughter sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck in Muzaffarnagar, police said. The victims were on their way from Shamli to Satheri village to attend the funeral of a relative when the accident occurred, the police said on Sunday. The tragic incident took place on the Khatoli-Budhana road near the Kali river bridge under Ratanpuri police station area, they said.

Noor Mohammad and his nephew Faizan (32) were killed in the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Tej Singh told reporters. Mohammad's 10-year-old granddaughter was injured in the incident, he said. The SHO said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway. The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle after the incident, the officer said.

(PTI inputs)