233-year-old Ramayana manuscript gifted to Ayodhya's Ram Katha museum: Know about the rare treasure

In a significant cultural ceremony, a rare 233-year-old Sanskrit manuscript of Valmiki's Ramayana has been gifted to the Ram Katha museum in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The Ministry of Culture announced the remarkable handover terming it a milestone in India's heritage preservation efforts. Shrinivasa Varakhedi, Vice Chancellor of the Central Sanskrit University, handed over the manuscript of the Valmikiramayanam with the Tattvadipikatika to Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Prime Ministers Museum and Library. The manuscript, authored by Adi Kavi Valmiki and accompanied by a classical commentary by Maheshvara Tirtha, is written in Sanskrit in Devanagari script.
A preserved tradition dating back to 1792
According to the ministry, the manuscript dates back to Vikrama Samvat 1849, which corresponds to 1792 CE. It is considered a historically significant text that carries a rare preserved tradition of the Ramayana. The collection features five principal kanaas of the epic that include Balakanda, Aranyakanda, Kiskindhakanda, Sundarakanda and Yuddhakanda. Together, they reflect the narrative and philosophical depth of the revered Itihasa.
From Rashtrapati Bhavan to Ayodhya's cultural hub
The ancient manuscript was earlier kept on loan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. It has now been permanently transferred to the Antarrashtriya Ram Katha Sangrahalaya in Ayodhya. Officials said this gift strengthens the museum’s growth as a global centre for Ramayana studies and ensures greater public access to the timeless text.
Leaders hail the manuscript's historic value
Highlighting the emotional and cultural significance, Varakhedi said, "This gift immortalises the profound wisdom of Valmiki Ramayana, making it accessible to scholars, devotees, and visitors worldwide in the sacred city of Ayodhya." "Donation of this rare manuscript of Valmiki Ramayana to Ram Katha Sangrahalaya at Ayodhya is a landmark moment for the devotees of Ram and the temple complex at Ayodhya," Misra added.
ALSO READ: Ayodhya enforces strict no-non-vegetarian zone: 15-km ban around Ram Temple to safeguard sanctity