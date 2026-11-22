At least 23 people, including 13 children, sustained burn injuries after a domestic LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Sunday evening. The incident took place in the Shantinagar locality of Orai, triggering panic among residents as flames engulfed the area around the house.

The explosion occurred around 6 pm at the residence of local councillor Mata Prasad. 19 of the injured, who suffered severe burns, have been referred to Jhansi Medical College for specialised treatment, while four others are receiving medical care at the District Hospital in Orai. Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot following the incident and launched rescue operations.

How did the Jalaun LPG cylinder blast happen?

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Suresh Chandra Rawat, a fire suddenly broke out in a domestic LPG cylinder at Mata Prasad's residence. As family members and people living nearby tried to put out the flames, the cylinder exploded with considerable force, leaving 23 people injured.

The injured included 13 children, making the incident particularly distressing. Police and administrative teams reached the locality soon after receiving information and coordinated relief and rescue efforts. All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

SP Rawat said 19 people with severe burn injuries were shifted by ambulance to Jhansi Medical College for better medical care. The remaining four are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Orai. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion is underway, he added.

A similar cylinder blast injured five in Hansi last week

The Jalaun incident comes days after another LPG cylinder explosion injured five members of a family, including two children, in Haryana's Hansi on November 17. The blast occurred in the Chhadar Pul area near Jind Road and damaged three houses, prompting residents to rush out of their homes.

The injured included a couple, their two children, aged nine and 11, and the man's 60-year-old mother. Local residents helped rescue the family and take them to hospital. Some of the injured were later referred to Agroha Medical College for further treatment. Police and administrative teams reached the spot, while an investigation was initiated to establish the cause of the explosion.

(With inputs from PTI)

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