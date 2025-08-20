UP: 22 govt teachers dismissed 9 years after taking jobs on fake documents, FIR ordered The controversy dates back to 2014, when an advertisement was issued for the recruitment of assistant teachers (Licentiate Teacher Grade). After completing the necessary formalities, the candidates were appointed in 2016.

Lucknow:

In a major crackdown on fraud in the education sector, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Department has dismissed 22 teachers from the Azamgarh division for securing jobs using forged marksheets and certificates. Along with their termination, authorities have ordered the recovery of salaries paid to them and directed that FIRs be filed against the accused.

Recruitment through fake credentials

The controversy dates back to 2014, when an advertisement was issued for the recruitment of assistant teachers (Licentiate Teacher Grade). After completing the necessary formalities, the candidates were appointed in 2016. Since the recruitment was merit-based, some aspirants allegedly inflated their scores by submitting forged marksheets and certificates to secure jobs. However, suspicions arose when their documents were verified. The department carried out multiple rounds of verification of the doubtful records before concluding the fraud.

Who are those 22 teachers?

The dismissed teachers include Vinay Kumar Yadav, Nutan Singh, Atul Prakash Verma, Pawan Kumar, Ankit Verma, Laxmi Devi, Rohini Sharma, Vivek Singh, Raj Rajat Verma, Amit Giri, Ruchi Singhal, Priyanka, Deepa Singh, Anita Rani, Preeti Singh, Nandini, Anand Soni, Geeta, Saloni Arora, Kiran Maurya, Ruman Vishwakarma and Sarita Maurya.

(Image Source : REPORTER)List of 22 teachers who were dismissed.

Final committee verdict

Director of Secondary Education Dr Mahendra Dev informed that the final decision was taken by a committee headed by the Joint Director of the Azamgarh division. The panel confirmed that the marksheets and certificates submitted by these teachers were fabricated.

"As a result, their services have been terminated and instructions have been issued to recover their salaries and FIRs are to be filed by the District Inspector of Schools. The fact that it took nearly a decade to expose the fraud raises serious questions about the verification process itself," he added.

Fake degrees from Monard and Sampurnanand Universities

Officials revealed that the fake marksheets were allegedly from Monard University in Hapur, and Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi. Investigations revealed glaring discrepancies during verification which prompted strict action. Notably, Monard University has been under the scanner in the past for being linked to fake degrees and marksheet rackets.

