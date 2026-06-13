21-year-old posing as Army Brigadier nabbed in UP. This is the interesting tale of how he was exposed

Shahjahanpur:

In what could be described as a case of "fake it till you make it" gone spectacularly wrong, a 21-year-old man allegedly posing as a Brigadier in the Indian Army walked straight into an Army-planned trap in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, complete with a military-style SUV, security entourage and a chest full of credentials investigators have now found to be fake.

The accused has been identified as Aryan Verma. He was detained by Army personnel during a tap laid out at the Shaheed Museum in Shahjahanpur Cantonment on Friday. Officials said Verma had allegedly been moving around Shahjahanpur and nearby districts dressed in the ceremonial uniform of a Brigadier while presenting himself as a senior Army officer.

How Aryan Verma was caught

According to officials, Army authorities had been monitoring Verma since April after receiving reports about his activities. Unable to locate him earlier, they devised a plan to lure him into a controlled environment.

Posing as civilians, Army officials invited Verma to deliver a motivational speech to aspirants preparing for recruitment examinations. The event was purportedly scheduled at the Shaheed Museum inside the Cantonment area.

Verma reportedly arrived at the venue on Friday morning dressed as a Brigadier. He was travelling in a Harrier SUV displaying military stars and flags typically associated with senior Army officers.

Kept two bouncers, claimed they were NSG commandos

Army personnel immediately detained him upon arrival. During the operation, officials also recovered a purported government identity card from his driver.

Investigators said Verma was accompanied by two bouncers, whom he allegedly introduced as National Security Guard (NSG) commandos. He also reportedly claimed to have been provided special security cover, projecting the image of a high-ranking military officer.

During the search, officials recovered an identity card allegedly bearing the seal of the dean of the Armed Forces Medical College, which investigators suspect is forged. An Army regimental cane and a fake pistol were also seized.

An Army Intelligence team from Bareilly has taken over the investigation and is questioning the accused to determine the motive behind the alleged impersonation and the extent of the deception.

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