17 UP Police personnel to receive gallantry medals for exceptional bravery | Check full list

Seventeen officers and personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police have been awarded the Gallantry Medal for their exceptional courage and decisive action against hardcore criminals. Honoured on the eve of Independence Day, these officers have played crucial roles in encounters that neutralised some of the state’s most notorious offenders, thereby contributing significantly to public safety. Among the awardees is Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF) Deepak Kumar Singh, who led a high-risk operation in Gorakhpur against a wanted gangster.

Gorakhpur: Notorious criminal eliminated

On January 5, 2024, in the Gulriha police station area of Gorakhpur, STF teams led by DSP Deepak Kumar Singh tracked down and engaged Vinod Kumar Upadhyay, a Rs 1 lakh bounty criminal wanted for murder, robbery, and extortion. Upadhyay, with 46 criminal cases against him, was critically injured in the encounter and later died in the hospital. Inspector Hemant Bhushan Singh and Head Constable Vinod Kumar also played key roles in the mission.

Meerut: Robbery gang leader neutralised

On January 25, 2020, in the TP Nagar police station area of Meerut, then Senior Superintendent of Police (now DIG Bareilly) Ajay Kumar Sahni led an operation that resulted in the death of Chaudh alias Kale, a Rs 1 lakh reward criminal wanted in 39 cases. He was killed in an armed exchange while attempting a robbery. Deputy SP Dinesh Chandra and Head Constable Manoj Kumar were part of the team.

Ballia: Crackdown on Shahabuddin gang

On September 3, 2021, in Rasra, Ballia, STF DSP Dharmesh Kumar Shahi, SI Yashwant Singh, and Head Constable Neeraj Kumar Pandey shot dead Harish Paswan, a Rs 1 lakh bounty shooter linked to the Shahabuddin gang. Paswan faced 35 criminal cases across three states, including murder and looting.

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Axle gang operation

On July 7, 2021, in the Sector-20 police station area, Inspector Munish Pratap Singh Chauhan, SI Akshay Parveer Tyagi, and Head Constables Rajan Kumar and Mukesh Kumar eliminated Ajay alias Kalia, a Rs 2 lakh reward member of the infamous Axle Gang, wanted for robbery and sexual assault cases along the Yamuna Expressway. He had 13 cases registered against him.

Aligarh: Another Axle gang member caught

On July 2, 2020, in Tappal, Aligarh, SI Pramod Kumar gunned down Bablu alias Ganja, a Rs 50,000-wanted member of the Axle Gang involved in multiple expressway robberies. He was injured in the encounter and later died. Bablu had 27 criminal cases against him.

Ghaziabad: Wanted murder accused killed

On June 2, 2023, in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, SI Mukesh Kumar, SI Arun Kumar, and Head Constable Tinkle engaged Vishal Chaudhary alias Monu, a Rs 50,000 bounty criminal wanted for murder. He was injured during the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries. Vishal had 11 cases on record.

These medals not only recognise individual bravery but also highlight Uttar Pradesh Police’s continued drive against organised crime and high-profile offenders.