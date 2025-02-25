15,000 Mahakumbh sanitation workers attempt world cleanliness drive record, results on February 27 Mahakumbh Mela: During the grand religious gathering, 15,000 cleanliness workers participated in various events and venues. They attempted a world record, the result of which will be announced on February 27, a day after the Mahakumbh ends.

Amid the ongoing Mahakumbh, which is witnessing a huge influx of devotees, as many as 15,000 sanitation workers participated in a cleanliness drive across multiple venues and made an effort to set a new Guinness World Record.

The final results of this record attempt are expected to be announced on February 27. An adjudicator from Guinness Rishi Nath detailed the multi-layered evaluation process, including QR-coded wristbands, steward monitoring, and auditing teams across multiple venues.

He said, "We have a multiple-layered evaluation system. The first system is the QR code system. So, each participant is given a wristband with a unique QR code. And as they enter the attempt area, that is scanned. And that data is logged into a central database. This happens across all four venues of the attempts. The second system is that when people are attempting the record, for every 50 participants, there is one steward who will observe them and make sure that all of them are adhering to the guidelines of the record attempt."

Nath added, "Finally, we have an auditing team with us. They are stationed across the five locations, and they will also look at the steward forms, look at the QR code count, and give us a final report. The announcement is going to take place on the 27th of this month."

As of February 23, over 62 crore devotees had taken a dip in the sacred Sangam, and on Monday alone, more than 9 million devotees took part in the holy dip by 2:00 PM.

Emphasising the huge influx, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath shared that over 62 crore devotees have visited Prayagraj for the grand religious gathering. He added that the event had become a platform for people to express their gratitude towards their heritage, culture, and religion.

On Sunday CM Yogi said, "Today, the total number of people who took the holy dip in Mahakumbh is going to cross the mark of 62 crore people. Now imagine, in this whole which religion or community exists where under a limited time period, the followers are coming to a place. Mahakumbh has become a medium to show gratitude towards one's heritage, culture and religion...Almost every family has become a part of this event."

(With ANI Inputs)