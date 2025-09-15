UP shocker! 15-day-old baby girl buried alive in Shahjahanpur, rescued by police The incident took place at Godapur village in Shahjahanpur district. The infant, found in critical condition, is now receiving treatment in the ICU, while police have launched an investigation to trace her parents and those responsible.

Shahjahanpur:

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police rescued a 15-day-old baby girl who was buried alive in Godapur village on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said that a villager first noticed the infant's hand protruding from the soil among small trees and also heard her cries, following which he immediately alerted the police. As per details, a police team reached the spot quickly and pulled the baby out. "The child was breathing and was immediately taken to the local government hospital, from where she was referred to the medical college for better treatment," SP Dwivedi informed.

Baby's condition remains serious

Rajesh Kumar, Principal of the Government Medical College, confirmed that the newborn was admitted in serious condition. "She has been placed in the ICU, and a dedicated doctor has been assigned to her care. The baby is estimated to be around 15 days old," he said.

Search on for parents

SP Dwivedi further stated that efforts are underway to trace the child's parents and identify those responsible for abandoning and burying her. "The entire matter is under investigation," he added.

