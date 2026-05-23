Younger sister casually catches lizard in room while elder sibling freezes in fear | Watch viral video

New Delhi:

Siblings usually grow up in the same house, eat the same food, hear the same lectures and somehow still turn into completely different human beings. One becomes fearless. The other jumps at absolutely everything. And honestly, the internet just found the perfect example of that.

A viral Instagram video posted by Riya Dhadge is leaving millions of people laughing after showing two sisters reacting very differently to a lizard inside a room. The clip has already crossed 86 million views online and people cannot stop talking about the sisters' completely opposite energy levels.

Younger sister fearlessly chases lizard around room

The video begins with the younger sister trying to catch a lizard roaming around inside a room.

Armed with a broom and wearing gloves, she casually starts chasing the reptile from one corner to another. What really stands out though is how relaxed she looks through the whole thing. No panic. No screaming. Just a massive teethy smile like she is genuinely enjoying the mission.

At one point, the lizard disappears underneath a stack of mattresses kept inside the room.

The younger girl immediately starts searching around them, still grinning confidently.

A few moments later, she actually manages to grab the lizard with her gloved hand and proudly lifts it up to show her elder sister.

Still smiling.

Then, without much drama, she quickly throws the lizard out through the window.

Elder sister's terrified reaction steals attention online

The funniest part of the video arrives towards the very end.

After the younger sister successfully catches the lizard and throws it outside the window, the camera finally turns towards the elder sibling.

She is seen sitting quietly in the corner of the room on a wooden slab in a squatting position.

Completely frozen.

Unlike her younger sister, she looks absolutely terrified throughout the situation and seems determined to stay as far away from the lizard as physically possible.

The contrast between the two sisters is exactly what made the video explode online.

The caption of the viral clip reads, "same bloodline, different blood", perfectly summing up how wildly different both sisters seemed despite growing up in the same family.

Internet says the sisters represent two types of people

The video quickly picked up massive attention online, with social media users joking that the sisters perfectly represented the two kinds of people found in every household.

Many viewers said they completely related to the elder sister's panic, especially those who are terrified of lizards.

Others were more impressed by the younger sibling, calling her unbelievably fearless for casually grabbing the reptile by hand while smiling through the entire thing.

Several users also pointed out how funny the final reveal was, because the camera spends most of the clip focused on the brave younger sister before suddenly cutting to the elder one sitting silently in full survival mode.

Honestly, that final shot probably explains the viral success better than anything else.

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