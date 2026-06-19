'You can't do that in America': US woman amazed after buying contact lenses in India for $26 without insurance

New Delhi:

An American woman's experience buying prescription contact lenses in India has sparked a lively discussion online, with many social media users surprised by how simple and affordable she found the process.

The traveller, Ivy, shared a video on Instagram titled "Buying contact lenses in India with no appointment", where she compared her experience in India with what she is accustomed to in the United States. Her post quickly gained attention, particularly after she revealed that she purchased prescription contact lenses for just $26 (around Rs 2,451) without insurance and without booking an appointment.

American woman shares contact lens shopping experience in India

In the video, Ivy explained that she had packed only one pair of contact lenses for her trip and needed a replacement.

Instead of navigating a lengthy process, she said a 20-minute walk to an optical store in a shopping mall was enough to solve the problem.

According to Ivy, she simply showed the store her prescription and placed an order for the same brand she normally uses.

"I just gave them a prescription for the brand I use, so they're going to actually, I think, just to grab some," she said in the video.

The store informed her that the lenses would be available by Monday night.

Although staff offered her an additional discount if she purchased more boxes, Ivy decided to buy just one. She later received the lenses as promised.

Reflecting on the experience, she said, "I am glad that I could just walk into any optical store here in India and I could get contacts because you cannot do that in America, especially because I didn't use any insurance."

She also expressed surprise at the price.

"I got three pairs for $26 is that a steal, or is that the normal price? I don't know," she added.

In the caption accompanying the video, Ivy wrote: "I went to an optics shop in India and left with prescription contacts for $26 USD without using insurance! America, please take notes."

Check the post here:

Social media reacts

The video prompted a flood of responses, many of them from users who were surprised to learn that insurance or appointments may be required for similar purchases in the United States.

One user wrote, "Damn, I go to my glasses shop randomly and get it done. Like to get it tight and stuff and adjusted. And, he does it for free."

Another commented, "The concept of needing insurance for contact lenses is so foreign to me."

A third user added, "I didn't know you needed an appointment or insurance to purchase prescription contact lenses in other countries."

For many viewers, it was not the price itself but the contrast between healthcare-related purchases in different countries that stood out.

'US healthcare is scam'

The discussion also reminded some users of another viral video shared earlier this month by an American woman named Victoria.

In her post, Victoria criticised the US healthcare system after purchasing a medication from India for a fraction of the amount she would have had to pay in the United States.

According to Victoria, the medicine would have cost her $1,000 out of pocket because her insurance provider refused to cover it. Instead, she was advised to buy the medication directly from an Indian manufacturer, where she paid just $25.

Describing her experience, Victoria said, "This medication was going to cost me $1,000 out-of-pocket in the US and I bought it for $25. Yep, just for six little pills, $1,000 out-of-pocket because my insurance wouldn't cover it."

She went on to argue that ordinary Americans were being "completely scammed" by the healthcare system and questioned where the additional costs were ultimately going.

While the two stories involved different products, both gained traction online for highlighting the stark differences in healthcare-related costs and accessibility that some travellers say they encounter when comparing India and the United States.

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