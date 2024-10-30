Follow us on Image Source : X/@ADAR_0X World’s fattest cat, Crumbs, dies weeks after weight-loss efforts begin

Crumbs, a 17kg Russian cat who went on to gain weight because of his size, has died weeks after starting a weight-loss regimen. He died suddenly of cancerous tumors despite losing weight and showing no signs of the disease.

Unexpected tragedy after viral fame

Crumbs, also known as Kroshik, gained worldwide attention due to its exceptional weight. Rescued from the basement of a hospital room in Russia, he weighed an astonishing 17 kg and had eaten scraps, soup, whiskey and biscuits. After a strict weight loss diet, he managed to lose seven pounds.

Undetected health complications

After his death, veterinarians determined that Crumbs had hidden cancerous tumours and fatty deposits underneath, causing sudden organ failure. The owner of the shelter expressed distress, explaining that there were no visible signs of the disease.

"We could not do ultrasound, but we constantly monitored his health because we understood that excess weight does not just happen," she said.

"It hurts that we didn't know about it before; we couldn't help. This is a great loss for us because Kroshik was a symbol of hope for everyone, and we really wanted to publish only good news. It's really painful to talk about it," she said.

Global support for Crumbs’ weight loss journey

Crumbs' caregivers shared his weight-loss journey online, which included using an underwater treadmill to facilitate his movements. “He was a symbol of hope,” the shelter said, thanking supporters. “Sometimes even the strongest cats cannot cope, but Kroshik’s memory will stay with us.”

