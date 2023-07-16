World Youth Skills Day: ITI Berhampur students make vintage bike models from scrap

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE ITI Berhampur students make vintage bike models from scrap

Berhampur, Odisha, July 16.- World Youth Skills Day is observed every year on July 15. In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) established the day with the intent to equip youth with the necessary skill sets for employment and entrepreneurship. To celebrate the day, students of the Industrial Training Institute, Berhampur mounted a unique exhibition showcasing vintage bike models made from scrap on Saturday.

Forty models of vintage bikes were designed and fabricated by ITI students during their on-the-job training. The week-long exhibition, to continue July 23, has attracted a large number of visitors despite continuous rain. The theme of the exhibition is Waste To Wealth, said ITI director Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy. He said, the institute will take orders from prospective buyers and will supply them at the earliest.

World Youth Skills Day 2023 was celebrated on July 15 with the theme, 'Skilling teachers, trainers, and youth for a transformative future.' The theme was decided to highlight the importance of teachers, mentors, and trainers who train the youth for multiple work opportunities. On July 15, 2015, World Youth Skills Day was observed for the first time and since then it is celebrated annually.

