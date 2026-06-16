Woman wears 'too hot for a job' T-shirt to interview. Here's what happened next

New Delhi:

A LinkedIn post by a Mumbai-based Prime Video executive has sparked discussion online after she shared the reason she once rejected a candidate before an interview had even properly begun. According to her, the decision had nothing to do with qualifications, experience or skills.

The post was shared by Bhavisha Jain, Social and Editorial Lead at Prime Video, who used the incident to highlight what she believes is the importance of understanding context and making a strong first impression during job interviews.

Why the candidate was rejected

Jain recalled interviewing candidates for a creative role around three months ago. Among the applications she reviewed was one that immediately caught her attention.

According to her, the candidate appeared promising on paper. She had relevant work experience and had also built a social media following of more than 50,000 people.

"Honestly, I was impressed," Jain wrote.

Based on her profile, the candidate was invited for an interview.

However, things changed when she arrived.

The T-shirt that changed everything

Jain explained that the issue was not about the candidate failing to wear formal attire.

Nor was it related to how much skin was visible or whether she followed traditional office dress expectations.

Instead, it was the slogan printed on the candidate's T-shirt that stood out.

"Then came the interview. I rejected her even before the conversation began. It was not that she showed skin or didn't wear formals," Jain wrote.

"I rejected her because her T-shirt read: I'm too hot for a job."

According to Jain, the message immediately altered her perception of the candidate and the seriousness with which she appeared to be approaching the opportunity.

(Image Source : LINKEDIN/BHAVISHA JAIN)Bhavisha Jain's LinkedIn post

'This isn't about dress codes'

Jain stressed that her decision was not about enforcing rigid workplace dress rules.

Instead, she said it came down to understanding the setting and choosing attire that reflects the occasion.

"This isn't about dress codes. It's about understanding context," she wrote on LinkedIn.

To explain her point, she compared the situation to wearing clothes that do not fit a particular environment.

"You don't wear swimwear to a wedding. You don't wear a tuxedo to the gym."

She then added, "And maybe, just maybe, you don't show up to an interview wearing a T-shirt that literally announces you're too good for the thing you're interviewing for."

Jain said that candidates often have a limited amount of time to leave a positive impression during an interview, making every detail matter.

According to her, employers notice more than just a portfolio or CV. The way someone communicates, the questions they ask and the overall impression they create all play a role.

"And yes, the sentence printed across your chest communicates too. Because sometimes, it's not what you wear. It's what you're choosing to say before you've even spoken."

She concluded the post with a final remark about the slogan that had caught her attention.

"And in this case, she had already told me she was too hot for the job. I simply believed her."

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