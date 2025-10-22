Woman takes holy dip in river Ganga wearing bikini; sparks outrage online | Video A video showing a foreign tourist taking a dip in the Ganga wearing a bikini near Rishikesh’s famous Lakshman Jhula has gone viral, dividing opinions online.

New Delhi:

A video capturing a foreign woman bathing in the holy Ganga river near Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh has caught the attention of social media users across India. The woman is seen wearing a bikini and a flower garland, offering prayers before taking a swim. The clip has sparked a heated debate about cultural sensitivity versus personal freedom.

Netizens react

Many social media users have defended the woman, saying her intentions were pure and not meant to disrespect the river. Some pointed out the double standards, noting that local men often bathe in minimal clothing without similar criticism. Comments like “Her intentions were not wrong” and “Don’t hate her, maybe she didn’t think about the cultural implications” reflect the support from this group.

On the other hand, a large group expressed strong disapproval, calling the act insensitive to Indian traditions and religious feelings. Critics argue that the Ganga is sacred and should be treated with respect, especially by visitors.

One user remarked that those who don’t support basic cultural rules should not claim to be open-minded. Another questioned why Indian women would face legal action for similar behavior, while foreigners do not.

Some users added humor to the conversation. One joked that men who bathe wearing underwear might be the ones offended by the video, lightening the mood around a sensitive topic.