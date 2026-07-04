'I don't feel scared': Woman praises Mumbai's late-night safety in viral video

New Delhi:

For many women in India, travelling alone late at night can feel stressful. But a viral Instagram video is highlighting why Mumbai continues to be praised as one of the country's safest cities for women after dark.

The video, shared by Aditi Thakur on Instagram, captures her experience at Mumbai's Marine Lines railway station around 12:30 am. Her heartfelt observations about the city's late-night atmosphere have resonated with thousands of social media users.

'I don't feel scared'

Standing at Marine Lines station after midnight, Aditi points out the visible police presence and says that's one of the reasons she feels comfortable being there. "It's 12:30 at night right now, and I am at the Marine Lines local station in Mumbai. You must be seeing the police in front. It's very strange, but I don't feel scared," she says in the video.

She also notes that many women were travelling freely at that hour, something she believes isn't common in many other cities.

'Now I understand why it's called the Dream City'

Reflecting on her experience, Aditi says Mumbai has changed the way she thinks about moving around at night. "In any other city, we would have stepped out at night with our faces covered with a dupatta because the world has convinced us that the problem lies in our appearance," she says.

She goes on to call Mumbai the "Dream City," adding that it is a place where people can dream, work and move around without constantly living in fear.

"You can see dreams with your eyes open at any time of the day or night, and you can chase them without any fear. Mumbai, you are love," she says.

Internet praises Mumbai's late-night culture

The video has generated discussions on the internet, with many people agreeing that Mumbai feels safe because of its efficient public transport system, active police presence and busy streets, especially for women travelling at night. One user wrote, "This is exactly why Mumbai is not just a city, it is an emotion."

Another commented, "Women travelling safely after midnight is what makes Mumbai truly special."

Several others highlighted the city's local trains and round-the-clock activity, saying they help create an environment where people feel safer than they might in many other places.

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