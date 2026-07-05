'Don't worry about ChatGPT, worry about Akash': Woman's story about Indian student goes viral

New Delhi:

The funny story of how a tutor taught French to an Indian entrepreneur has gone viral. The video posted by Bianca Lala has gone viral due to its funny twist and respect for the dedication of the student.

Bianca shared the video and wrote, "I wonder what he's up to..." Here's what happened!

Unexpected booking

Bianca remembers getting an unexpected booking when she was teaching French on the Internet. In her own words, an Indian gentleman who was a stranger to her booked seven and a half hours of classes in one day. Surprised, she messaged him to ask whether the booking had been made by mistake. "He was like, 'No, no, no. I want to learn French because I'm starting a company in Switzerland next week," she says.

'I don't think that's possible'

Initially, Bianca assumed the student already had a strong command of French. However, she was stunned when he admitted he had only just started learning the language. "I'm thinking, 'He must already have a good level of French, right?'" Instead, he replied, "No, actually, I just started."

Bianca says she honestly told him, "Dude, I don't think that's possible." Despite her doubts, the pair continued studying every single day for weeks.

'Don't worry about ChatGPT, worry about Akash'

Reflecting on the experience, Bianca praised the student's determination and discipline. She jokingly concluded the video by saying: "It's the Indians that are gonna steal AI's job. Don't worry about ChatGPT, worry about Akash, okay? He's got a family to feed." She added that the experience left such an impression on her that she still thinks about it regularly.

Internet loves the story

The video has been highly appreciated by Internet users, many of whom have praised the diligence of the student who was willing to spend countless hours to attain his objective. One user commented, "Yes Indian can do that, especially from an engineering background. Because they will start studying for the exam 2 weeks before. "

Some viewers even joked that diligence is better than taking a shortcut, while others believed that the story reflected the mindset of many entrepreneurs heading to foreign lands.

Also read: 'I just want to drink tea': 7-year-old secretly books a ride at 1 am, rider's response wins internet