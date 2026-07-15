Woman dances to 'Aapke Aa Jaane Se' to welcome mother-in-law home, internet can't stop smiling

New Delhi:

For many families, welcoming a loved one home is all about hugs, conversations and catching up. For content creator Kenavita Golani, it meant turning the living room into a dance floor and creating a moment that has now won hearts online.

A video shared by Kenavita captures her joyful reunion with her mother-in-law, offering a refreshing take on a relationship that is often weighed down by stereotypes. The wholesome clip has resonated with thousands of viewers, many calling it the kind of family bond they aspire to have.

A dance-filled welcome for her mother-in-law

Kenavita shared the video with the caption, "POV: When sasural finally feels complete again."

The clip begins with Kenavita dancing to the song 'Aapke Aa Jaane Se' in her living room as her mother-in-law arrives at the door. Looking surprised and emotional, she walks inside, warmly embraces and kisses her daughter-in-law before joining her for the dance, turning the reunion into a cheerful celebration.

"The only acceptable welcome-home ritual," read the caption accompanying the post.

Watch the video here:

Social media loves the heartwarming reunion

The video quickly struck a chord with viewers, many of whom said it challenged the usual portrayal of relationships between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law.

One user wrote that mothers-in-law who choose to break old family patterns for their daughters-in-law prove that love has the power to reshape family relationships.

A woman who said she has two sons shared that she hopes to become the same kind of mother-in-law to their future wives one day.

Another viewer summed up their feelings with a comment that read, "If my marriage doesn't look like this, I don't want to get married."

The heartwarming reunion has continued to gather praise online, with many users saying the video is a reminder that small gestures of love and acceptance can strengthen family bonds in the most meaningful ways, and that genuine warmth and mutual respect can quietly redefine relationships that are often misunderstood.

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