Woman dances on bonnet of moving car in Mumbai for reel; booked | Watch A case has now been registered against the woman at the Kharghar police station in Navi Mumbai, the police said.

Navi Mumbai:

The Mumbai Police has booked a woman and her friend for allegedly filming a video while dancing on the bonnet of a moving car in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, in which the woman can be seen dancing on the bonnet of a luxury car.

According to officials, the woman has been identified as 24-year-old Nazmeen Sulde, while the man has been identified as Al-fesh Shaikh, who also happens to be 24-year-old. The two are reportedly in a relationship.

The police said the two were filming the video for a reel, adding that the incident happened on Sunday. The two had blurred the number plate of the luxury car, but the Mumbai Police scanned the CCTV footage to trace the vehicle.

"On my way to a 69th heartbreak with the same guy," the woman had posted on social media.

Watch the video here:

The police said that Shaikh, who was driving the car, did not have a license. It further said that the woman claims to be a social media influencer and has more than one million subscribers on YouTube.

A case has now been registered against Sulde and Shaikh at the Kharghar police station in Navi Mumbai. The two have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act, the Mumbai Police said, while adding that the two have also been detained by them.