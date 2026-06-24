Who is Ayush Singh? Meet the 19-year-old self-taught AI engineer reportedly earning ₹1 crore a month

New Delhi:

A LinkedIn post about a 19-year-old AI entrepreneur reportedly earning around ₹1 crore a month has caught the internet's attention, sparking a mix of admiration, disbelief and even a little envy among social media users.

The post was shared by Topmate co-founder and CTO Dinesh Singh, who highlighted the journey of Ayush Singh, a self-taught AI engineer. The story later made its way to X, where it gained wider traction and prompted thousands of reactions.

Who is Ayush Singh?

According to Dinesh Singh, Ayush's story is far from the conventional success narrative often associated with the tech industry.

"He's not an IITian, not an MIT grad, and wasn't born with a silver spoon," Singh wrote.

He explained that Ayush was only 13 years old when the Covid-19 pandemic pushed his family into financial difficulties. With limited resources at hand, he began teaching himself machine learning.

Armed with "outdated courses, a patchy internet, a laptop, and a ridiculous amount of curiosity," Ayush spent his time learning and building skills, according to the post.

How did his AI career take off?

Singh claimed that Ayush's efforts began paying off within months, with the teenager securing work opportunities with startups overseas.

By the age of 14, one of his courses had even been publicly recommended by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, Singh said.

Over the following years, Ayush reportedly worked on natural language processing (NLP) systems for a US startup, took on roles as an MLOps engineer and data scientist, founded Antern and later co-founded Second Brain Labs.

"By every measure, Ayush had made it," Singh wrote.

How did Topmate help grow the business?

Despite the achievements, Singh said there was still one obstacle.

"Today, he's teaching AI to hundreds of engineers across India, helping them land the kind of work that once felt out of reach."

According to Singh, the challenge was not the teaching itself but turning that expertise into a scalable business.

"What was missing was packaging, positioning, and a system to sell it. That is the part Topmate helped build," he wrote.

Singh added that Ayush now earns around ₹1 crore every month through premium cohorts hosted on the platform.

What did Dinesh Singh say about the creator economy?

For Singh, the story reflects a broader pattern playing out across the creator economy.

"Just like Ayush, most creators are sitting on something people would gladly pay to learn, and almost none of them earn a rupee from it," he wrote.

"Ayush was sitting on a fortune he couldn't see. You might be too," he added.

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)Dinesh Singh's LinkedIn post

How did social media react?

The post quickly gained momentum online, with many users sharing their thoughts on Ayush's reported success.

"My 28-year-old self is feeling jealous and depressed seeing so many kids achieve so much at such a young age," one user wrote.

"This is so inspiring," commented another.

"Unreal," remarked a third user.

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